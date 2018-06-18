The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 17th June '18
- On The Regular-Shamir
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
- Love Unlimited-Deadbots
- Crave You-Friendly Fires vs Flight Facilities (Aeroplane Mix)
- Ceremony-New Order
- The Complacency League-Innocent Bystander
- Meet You There-R.S.A.G
- Underprotected-Paddy Hanna
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- Go-The Chemical Brothers
- Forgot About Me-Mango & Mathman
- Lord-Young Fathers
- Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir
- Follow Me-Get Down Edits
- Go For It-Mix & Fairbanks
- Division Avenue-Krystal Klear
- Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
- All Will Be-Ships
- Just Be Good To Me-S.O.S Band
- Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
- The Winter Hymn-Pantha Du Prince
- Simulation-Roisin Murphy (Mano Le Tough Mix)
- William Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
- Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
- Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
- Madrid-Saint Sister
- Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
- Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-Massive Attack
- Miami-Baxter Dury
- Seen it All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)
- Lazy Bones-Future Unit (Ashley Beedle Mix)
- Oh Dear-Gruff Rhys
- Make It Rain-O Emperor
- Happy Together-The Turtles (Tod Terje Edit)
- Sisters-Natalie Prass
- Freedom 90!-George Michael