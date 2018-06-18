  1. On The Regular-Shamir
  2. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  3. High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
  4. Love Unlimited-Deadbots
  5. Crave You-Friendly Fires vs Flight Facilities (Aeroplane Mix)
  6. Ceremony-New Order
  7. The Complacency League-Innocent Bystander
  8. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  9. Underprotected-Paddy Hanna
  10. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  11. Go-The Chemical Brothers
  12. Forgot About Me-Mango & Mathman
  13. Lord-Young Fathers
  14. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir
  15. Follow Me-Get Down Edits
  16. Go For It-Mix & Fairbanks
  17. Division Avenue-Krystal Klear
  18. Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
  19. All Will Be-Ships
  20. Just Be Good To Me-S.O.S Band
  21. Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
  22. The Winter Hymn-Pantha Du Prince
  23. Simulation-Roisin Murphy (Mano Le Tough Mix)
  24. William Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
  25. Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
  26. Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
  27. Madrid-Saint Sister
  28. Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
  29. Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-Massive Attack
  30. Miami-Baxter Dury
  31. Seen it All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)
  32. Lazy Bones-Future Unit (Ashley Beedle Mix)
  33. Oh Dear-Gruff Rhys
  34. Make It Rain-O Emperor
  35. Happy Together-The Turtles (Tod Terje Edit)
  36. Sisters-Natalie Prass
  37. Freedom 90!-George Michael