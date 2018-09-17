The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 17th Sep '18
- When Doves Cry-Prince
- Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
- Steppin Out-Joe Jackson
- Tranz-Gorillaz
- Go-The Chemical Brothers
- White Coats-Baxter Dury, Etienne De Crecy & Delliah Holiday
- Jolene-Dolly Parton (Todd Terje Mix)
- Jacuzzi Rollercoaster-Roisin Murphy & Ali Love
- Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
- Breathe & Stop-Q Tip
- Charcoal Baby-Blood Orange
- Prototype-Outkast
- Crying Just Fine-Brian Deady
- Let’s Stay Together-Al Green
- Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
- Labyrinth-Tuff City Kids feat. Annie
- Lucky-Donna Summer
- Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
- I Was Made For Loving You-Nancy Whang & Drop Out Orchestra
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Dance-ESG
- Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
- Nervous Tics-Maribou Statae feat. Holly Walker
- Sunrise-UNKLE feat. Liela Moss
- Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush
- Lessa Lit A Candle For Me-David Kitt
- Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
- Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting
- No Diggity-Hackney Colliery Band
- Sound & Vision-David Bowie
- Every Kinda People-Robert Palmer (Joey Negro Mix)
- What’s Going On-Marvin Gaye
- La Marcheuse-Christine & The Queens
- Hang On To Your Love-Sade
- Drifting-Maverick Sabre
- River-Ibeyi
- Gravity-Paul Weller
- Again-Villagers
- Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
- Nothing Can Change This Love-Sam Cooke