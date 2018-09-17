  1. When Doves Cry-Prince
  2. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
  3. Steppin Out-Joe Jackson
  4. Tranz-Gorillaz
  5. Go-The Chemical Brothers
  6. White Coats-Baxter Dury, Etienne De Crecy & Delliah Holiday
  7. Jolene-Dolly Parton (Todd Terje Mix)
  8. Jacuzzi Rollercoaster-Roisin Murphy & Ali Love
  9. Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
  10. Breathe & Stop-Q Tip
  11. Charcoal Baby-Blood Orange
  12. Prototype-Outkast
  13. Crying Just Fine-Brian Deady
  14. Let’s Stay Together-Al Green
  15. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
  16. Labyrinth-Tuff City Kids feat. Annie
  17. Lucky-Donna Summer
  18. Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
  19. I Was Made For Loving You-Nancy Whang & Drop Out Orchestra
  20. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  21. Dance-ESG
  22. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
  23. Nervous Tics-Maribou Statae feat. Holly Walker
  24. Sunrise-UNKLE feat. Liela Moss
  25. Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush
  26. Lessa Lit A Candle For Me-David Kitt
  27. Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
  28. Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting
  29. No Diggity-Hackney Colliery Band
  30. Sound & Vision-David Bowie
  31. Every Kinda People-Robert Palmer (Joey Negro Mix)
  32. What’s Going On-Marvin Gaye
  33. La Marcheuse-Christine & The Queens
  34. Hang On To Your Love-Sade
  35. Drifting-Maverick Sabre
  36. River-Ibeyi
  37. Gravity-Paul Weller
  38. Again-Villagers
  39. Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
  40. Nothing Can Change This Love-Sam Cooke