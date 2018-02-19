  1. When Doves Cry-Prince
  2. Shout To The Top-The Style Council
  3. Town Called Malice-The Jam
  4. If You Really Love me-Stevie Wonder
  5. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  6. The Magnificent Seven-The Clash
  7. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
  8. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  9. Double Dutch-Malcolm McClaren
  10. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  11. Egg Man-The Beastie Boys
  12. Superfly-Curtis Mayfield
  13. Wake Up-Kormac feat. Bajka
  14. Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax feat. LSK
  15. My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
  16. On & On-Erykah Badu
  17. Grandma’s Hands-Bill Withers
  18. Can I Call You-Marlon Williams
  19. Love Is The Drug-Roxy Music
  20. Fade To Grey-Visage (Butch Le Butch Edit)
  21. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks)
  22. Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot feat. Nancy Whang
  23. Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
  24. Sick Ass Moon-!!!
  25. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  26. It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
  27. Situation-Yazoo
  28. Computer Blue-Prince
  29. Don’t You Worry Baby The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  30. Freedom 90!-George Michael
  31. Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
  32. Party Boy-Marlon Williams
  33. Sinnerman-Nina Simone
  34. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Pual Simon (Todd Terje Edit)
  35. Stoke The Fire-Dark Star
  36. Cane-Everything Is Recorded Ibeyi
  37. Cling Film-David Kitt
  38. Ballade De Melody Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg
  39. (They Long To Be) Close To You-The Carpenters

 

 