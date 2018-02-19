The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 18th Feb '18
- When Doves Cry-Prince
- Shout To The Top-The Style Council
- Town Called Malice-The Jam
- If You Really Love me-Stevie Wonder
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- The Magnificent Seven-The Clash
- Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Double Dutch-Malcolm McClaren
- Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
- Egg Man-The Beastie Boys
- Superfly-Curtis Mayfield
- Wake Up-Kormac feat. Bajka
- Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax feat. LSK
- My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
- On & On-Erykah Badu
- Grandma’s Hands-Bill Withers
- Can I Call You-Marlon Williams
- Love Is The Drug-Roxy Music
- Fade To Grey-Visage (Butch Le Butch Edit)
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks)
- Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot feat. Nancy Whang
- Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
- Sick Ass Moon-!!!
- Psycho Killer-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
- Situation-Yazoo
- Computer Blue-Prince
- Don’t You Worry Baby The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Freedom 90!-George Michael
- Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
- Party Boy-Marlon Williams
- Sinnerman-Nina Simone
- Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Pual Simon (Todd Terje Edit)
- Stoke The Fire-Dark Star
- Cane-Everything Is Recorded Ibeyi
- Cling Film-David Kitt
- Ballade De Melody Nelson-Serge Gainsbourg
- (They Long To Be) Close To You-The Carpenters