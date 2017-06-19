The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 18th June '17
- Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Les Fleurs-Minnie Riperton
- Subways-The Avalanches
- Peg-Steely Dan
- Young Trouble-Sinkane
- Bamako-Songhoy Blues
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Love Is The Drug-Grace Jones
- Fashion-David Bowie
- The Look Of Love-ABC
- I Heard It Through The Grapevine-Marvin Gaye
- If I Ever Feel Better-Phoenix
- If You Really Love Me-Stevie Wonder
- Limit Of A Man-The Stone Foundation
- Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
- Away Away-Ibeyi
- Like No Other-Feather
- Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
- Safer Place-Phare feat. Adultrock
- Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
- Losing My Patience-Shit Robot
- The Less I Know The Better-Tame Impala
- Put The Love In It-New Jackson
- Destiny-John Talabot feat. Pional
- Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush (Ashley Beadle Edit)
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
- I Feel For You-Prince
- Heaven-Dennis Bovell
- Ghost Town-Hot 8 Brass Band
- All I Ever Need-Caribou
- Fix This Thang-Bibio
- All Will Be-Ships
- Hyperballad-Bjork
- Systematic-Goldfrapp
- Body Break-KATIEKIM
- Call Me-Aretha Franklin
- Close But Not Quite-Everything Is Recorded feat. Sampha
- You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
- Feeling Good-Nina Simone