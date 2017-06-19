  1. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  2. Les Fleurs-Minnie Riperton
  3. Subways-The Avalanches
  4. Peg-Steely Dan
  5. Young Trouble-Sinkane
  6. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
  7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  8. Love Is The Drug-Grace Jones
  9. Fashion-David Bowie
  10. The Look Of Love-ABC
  11. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-Marvin Gaye
  12. If I Ever Feel Better-Phoenix
  13. If You Really Love Me-Stevie Wonder
  14. Limit Of A Man-The Stone Foundation
  15. Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
  16. Away Away-Ibeyi
  17. Like No Other-Feather
  18. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
  19. Safer Place-Phare feat. Adultrock
  20. Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
  21. Losing My Patience-Shit Robot
  22. The Less I Know The Better-Tame Impala
  23. Put The Love In It-New Jackson
  24. Destiny-John Talabot feat. Pional
  25. Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush (Ashley Beadle Edit)
  26. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
  27. I Feel For You-Prince
  28. Heaven-Dennis Bovell
  29. Ghost Town-Hot 8 Brass Band
  30. All I Ever Need-Caribou
  31. Fix This Thang-Bibio
  32. All Will Be-Ships
  33. Hyperballad-Bjork
  34. Systematic-Goldfrapp
  35. Body Break-KATIEKIM
  36. Call Me-Aretha Franklin
  37. Close But Not Quite-Everything Is Recorded feat. Sampha
  38. You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
  39. Feeling Good-Nina Simone