The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 19th Aug '18
PART 1: ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE
- Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)
- Don’t Play That Song For Me
- Son Of A Preacher Man-With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Whos’ Zoomin Who
- Think
- One Step Ahead
- What A Fool Believes
- Spanish Harlem
- Unforgettable
- Rock Steady
- You Send Me
- Call Me
- Dr Feelgood-Live at Fillmore East 1971
- Daydreaming
- Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves-with Eurythmics
- I Say A Little Prayer
- Freeway Of Love
- Bridge Over Troubled Water
- Amazing Grace
PART 2:
- Operator-Lapsley (DJ Koze Mix)
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Controversy-Prince
- RRT-Phare
- Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
- Division Avenue-Krystal Klear
- Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Dance-ESG
- Love Is Lost-David Bowie (James Murphy Mix)
- Wake Up-Kormac
- Cool Out-Leroy Hutson
- Blood-Kendrick Lamar
- Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Esther Phillips
- Kong-Neneh Cherry
- Karmacoma-Massive Attack
- Cherry-Jungle
- Hi A Skoellyas Liv Dhagrow-Gwenno
- The Chain-Fleetwood Mac
- Cosmic Dancer-T Rex
- (They Long To Be) Close To You-The Carpenters