  1. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
  2. Papa Oye-Cerrone
  3. Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  4. In Infancy-Museum Of Love (Bottin Mix)
  5. I Was A Man-Jape
  6. All Will Be-Ships
  7. Hallelujah-Happy Mondays (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  8. Dub Be Good To Me-Beats International
  9. Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
  10. Hollywood-Gorillaz Snoop Dog & Jamie Principle
  11. Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
  12. Oh My-Natalie Prass
  13. Mad-Solange
  14. So In Love With You-Leroy Hutson
  15. Let’s Dance-David Bowie (Jean Claude Gavri Edit)
  16. Tranz-Gorillaz
  17. Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers
  18. Atomic-Blondie
  19. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
  20. Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
  21. Gimme Shelter-The Rolling Stones (V’s Edit)
  22. Han Jan-Peggy Gou
  23. Hot Thing-Prince
  24. Bad Reputation-Psycho Radio, LC Anderson (Danielle Baldelli Mix)
  25. Blind-Hercules & Love Affair
  26. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje)
  27. All Saints Ascension-Peter Vogelaar & DJ Madrid
  28. Sure Thing-St Germain
  29. Be Thankful For What You Got-Massive Attack
  30. Issues, on Hold-Teyana Taylor
  31. Cupid-Amy Winehouse
  32. You’re The Best Thing-The Style Council
  33. You Don’t Own Me-Lesley Gore
  34. Wichita Lineman-Glen Campbell
  35. Frontier Man-Gruff Rhys
  36. A Trick Of The Light-Villagers
  37. I’d Rather Go Blind-Etta James
  38. New Fishtank-O Emperor
  39. Testify-Kamasi Washington