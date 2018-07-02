The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 1st July '18
- Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
- Papa Oye-Cerrone
- Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- In Infancy-Museum Of Love (Bottin Mix)
- I Was A Man-Jape
- All Will Be-Ships
- Hallelujah-Happy Mondays (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Dub Be Good To Me-Beats International
- Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
- Hollywood-Gorillaz Snoop Dog & Jamie Principle
- Spaceships-Rejjie Snow
- Oh My-Natalie Prass
- Mad-Solange
- So In Love With You-Leroy Hutson
- Let’s Dance-David Bowie (Jean Claude Gavri Edit)
- Tranz-Gorillaz
- Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers
- Atomic-Blondie
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
- Gimme Shelter-The Rolling Stones (V’s Edit)
- Han Jan-Peggy Gou
- Hot Thing-Prince
- Bad Reputation-Psycho Radio, LC Anderson (Danielle Baldelli Mix)
- Blind-Hercules & Love Affair
- Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje)
- All Saints Ascension-Peter Vogelaar & DJ Madrid
- Sure Thing-St Germain
- Be Thankful For What You Got-Massive Attack
- Issues, on Hold-Teyana Taylor
- Cupid-Amy Winehouse
- You’re The Best Thing-The Style Council
- You Don’t Own Me-Lesley Gore
- Wichita Lineman-Glen Campbell
- Frontier Man-Gruff Rhys
- A Trick Of The Light-Villagers
- I’d Rather Go Blind-Etta James
- New Fishtank-O Emperor
- Testify-Kamasi Washington