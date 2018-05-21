  1. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
  2. Groovy Babe-Durand Jones & The Indications
  3. Gimme Some Lovin’-The Spencer Davis Group
  4. Winter In The Sun-The Fontaines
  5. Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Esther Phillips
  6. Spaceships-Reggie Snow
  7. You Know How To Love Me-Phyllis Hyman (Joey Negro Mix)
  8. Ella Weez-Leroy Hutson
  9. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  10. All My Dreams-Roisin Murphy
  11. There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt & Margie Jean Lewis
  12. Lost Cause-Beck
  13. Still Life-The Hedge Schools
  14. My Love-Paul McCartney
  15. Sound & Vision-David Bowie
  16. What’s A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
  17. Dive-Saint Etienne
  18. Happiness-Goldfrapp
  19. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  20. Let’s Get Physical-The Glimmers
  21. Computer Love-Kraftwerk
  22. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
  23. Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
  24. Believe-Paul Alwright
  25. Ritual Spirit-Massive Attack
  26. All Will Be-Ships
  27. Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
  28. All I Need-Air
  29. Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
  30. Oh Baby-LCD Soundsysrem
  31. Vienna-Ultravox
  32. Black Car-Beach House
  33. Weary-Solange
  34. Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
  35. Sinnerman-Nina Simone
  36. South American Getaway-Burt Bacharach

 