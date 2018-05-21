The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 20th May '18
- Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
- Groovy Babe-Durand Jones & The Indications
- Gimme Some Lovin’-The Spencer Davis Group
- Winter In The Sun-The Fontaines
- Home Is Where The Hatred Is-Esther Phillips
- Spaceships-Reggie Snow
- You Know How To Love Me-Phyllis Hyman (Joey Negro Mix)
- Ella Weez-Leroy Hutson
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- All My Dreams-Roisin Murphy
- There Will Always Be This Love-David Kitt & Margie Jean Lewis
- Lost Cause-Beck
- Still Life-The Hedge Schools
- My Love-Paul McCartney
- Sound & Vision-David Bowie
- What’s A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
- Dive-Saint Etienne
- Happiness-Goldfrapp
- Meet You There-R.S.A.G
- Let’s Get Physical-The Glimmers
- Computer Love-Kraftwerk
- Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
- Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
- Believe-Paul Alwright
- Ritual Spirit-Massive Attack
- All Will Be-Ships
- Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
- All I Need-Air
- Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
- Oh Baby-LCD Soundsysrem
- Vienna-Ultravox
- Black Car-Beach House
- Weary-Solange
- Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
- Sinnerman-Nina Simone
- South American Getaway-Burt Bacharach