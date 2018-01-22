The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 21st Jan '17
- Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder
- Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
- Heaven & Hell-William Onyeabor
- Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone
- Sure Shot-The Beastie Boys
- I Get Lifted-George McCrae
- Everybodys’ Coming To My House-David Byrne
- Love Tempo-Quando Quango
- Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
- Bodies-Ham Sandwich
- Heart Of Glass-Blondie
- Inside & Out-Feist
- Babooshka-Kate Bush
- Nothing-LOAH
- If I Was Your Girlfriend-Prince
- Midnight In A Perfect World-DJ Shadow
- Inspiration Information-Shuggie Otis
- Down, Down, Down-Robbie Kitt
- When The Going Is Smooth And Good-William Onyeabor
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- Glue-Bicep
- Don’t Go-Yazoo
- Cruel Intentions-The Gossip And Simian Mobile Disco (Maurice Fulton Mix)
- Sweet Cheeks-Raf Rundell
- All Will Be-Ships
- The Architect-Jane Weaver
- This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
- Holes-Mercury Rev
- Good Name-William Onyeabor
- Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
- Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
- Still Don’t Know-David Kitt
- Tell Me-Joan As Policewoman
- What’s Chasing You-Marlon Williams
- Valerie-Amy Winehouse (acoustic version)
- Echoes In The Wind-The Lost Brothers
- Rosebud-Mark Geary
- Squares-The Beta Bnad