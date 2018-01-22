  1. Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder
  2. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
  3. Heaven & Hell-William Onyeabor
  4. Sing A Simple Song-Sly & The Family Stone
  5. Sure Shot-The Beastie Boys
  6. I Get Lifted-George McCrae
  7. Everybodys’ Coming To My House-David Byrne
  8. Love Tempo-Quando Quango
  9. Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
  10. Bodies-Ham Sandwich
  11. Heart Of Glass-Blondie
  12. Inside & Out-Feist
  13. Babooshka-Kate Bush
  14. Nothing-LOAH
  15. If I Was Your Girlfriend-Prince
  16. Midnight In A Perfect World-DJ Shadow
  17. Inspiration Information-Shuggie Otis
  18. Down, Down, Down-Robbie Kitt
  19. When The Going Is Smooth And Good-William Onyeabor
  20. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  21. Glue-Bicep
  22. Don’t Go-Yazoo
  23. Cruel Intentions-The Gossip And Simian Mobile Disco (Maurice Fulton Mix)
  24. Sweet Cheeks-Raf Rundell
  25. All Will Be-Ships
  26. The Architect-Jane Weaver
  27. This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
  28. Holes-Mercury Rev
  29. Good Name-William Onyeabor
  30. Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
  31. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
  32. Still Don’t Know-David Kitt
  33. Tell Me-Joan As Policewoman
  34. What’s Chasing You-Marlon Williams
  35. Valerie-Amy Winehouse (acoustic version)
  36. Echoes In The Wind-The Lost Brothers
  37. Rosebud-Mark Geary
  38. Squares-The Beta Bnad