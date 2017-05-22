The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 21st May '17
- Subways-The Avalanches
- Eye Know-De La Soul
- Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
- Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
- Bourgie Bourgie-Ashford & Simpson
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- New Name-Sinkane
- Remember Me-Blueboy
- Give It Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off Sucker)-Parliament
- Love Wars-Womack & Womack
- Egg Man-Beastie Boys
- Superfly-Curtis Mayfield
- Wandering Eye-Fat Freddy’s Drop
- As-Stevie Wonder
- Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
- Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
- Are Friends Electric-Gary Numan
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
- It’s My Life-Talk Talk
- There’s More To Life Than This-Bjork
- Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot
- Rock The Casbah-The Clash
- In The City-The Jam
- Station To Station-David Bowie
- Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers
- Enniscrone-Elaine Mai
- La Femme D’Argent-Air
- A Mineral Love-Bibio
- Keep Forgetting-Michael Mc Donald
- Close But Not Quite (feat. Sampha)-Everything Is Recorded
- Primitive-Roisin Murphy
- Systematic-Goldfrapp
- Queen-Perfume Genius
- The Cranes Are Back-Paul Weller
- Without You-Tobias Jesso Junior
- Everybody’s Talking-Harry Nilsson