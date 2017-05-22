  1. Subways-The Avalanches
  2. Eye Know-De La Soul
  3. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
  4. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
  5. Bourgie Bourgie-Ashford & Simpson
  6. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  8. New Name-Sinkane
  9. Remember Me-Blueboy
  10. Give It Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off Sucker)-Parliament
  11. Love Wars-Womack & Womack
  12. Egg Man-Beastie Boys
  13. Superfly-Curtis Mayfield
  14. Wandering Eye-Fat Freddy’s Drop
  15. As-Stevie Wonder
  16. Williams Blood-Grace Jones (Aeroplane Mix)
  17. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
  18. Are Friends Electric-Gary Numan
  19. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
  20. It’s My Life-Talk Talk
  21. There’s More To Life Than This-Bjork
  22. Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot
  23. Rock The Casbah-The Clash
  24. In The City-The Jam
  25. Station To Station-David Bowie
  26. Wide Open-The Chemical Brothers
  27. Enniscrone-Elaine Mai
  28. La Femme D’Argent-Air
  29. A Mineral Love-Bibio
  30. Keep Forgetting-Michael Mc Donald
  31. Close But Not Quite (feat. Sampha)-Everything Is Recorded
  32. Primitive-Roisin Murphy
  33. Systematic-Goldfrapp
  34. Queen-Perfume Genius
  35. The Cranes Are Back-Paul Weller
  36. Without You-Tobias Jesso Junior
  37. Everybody’s Talking-Harry Nilsson

 