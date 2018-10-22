  1. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  2. Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
  3. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
  4. Swoon-The Chemical Brothers (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas)
  5. Love Tempo-Quando Quango
  6. Trapped-Colonel Abrahms
  7. Slide-Escort
  8. All Will Be-Ships
  9. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean
  10. You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
  11. I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun-Minnie Riperton & The Rotary Connection
  12. Lord-Young Fathers
  13. Wuthering Heights
  14. Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
  15. The Rumble-Roisin Murphy
  16. Cruel Intentions-The Gossip & Simian Mobile Disco (Maurice Fulton Mix)
  17. Girls & Boys-Prince
  18. Lover Chanting-Little Dragon
  19. Not This Time-The 2 Bears
  20. Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem (Lovefingers Mix)
  21. Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
  22. Party Boy-Marlon Willaims
  23. Lavendar-Daithi feat. Tandem Felix
  24. Echo-Badlands
  25. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  26. Stronger Than Me-Amy Winehouse
  27. Kathmandu-Fehdah
  28. Across 110TH Street-Bobby Womack
  29. Don’t Turn It Off-Hot Chocolate
  30. Again-Villagers
  31. Touch & Go-John Grant
  32. While My Guitar Gently Weeps-The Beatles
  33. Space Song-Beach House
  34. All I Need-Air
  35. Hi A Skoellyas Liv A Dhagrow-Gwenno
  36. Gravity-Paul Weller
  37. Navigate-Hedge Schools
  38. Magic In The Air-Badly Drawn Boy
  39. Starman-David Bowie

 

 

 

 

 