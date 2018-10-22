The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 21st Oct '18
- Psycho Killer-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
- Rip It Up-Orange Juice
- Swoon-The Chemical Brothers (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas)
- Love Tempo-Quando Quango
- Trapped-Colonel Abrahms
- Slide-Escort
- All Will Be-Ships
- Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean
- You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
- I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun-Minnie Riperton & The Rotary Connection
- Lord-Young Fathers
- Wuthering Heights
- Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
- The Rumble-Roisin Murphy
- Cruel Intentions-The Gossip & Simian Mobile Disco (Maurice Fulton Mix)
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Lover Chanting-Little Dragon
- Not This Time-The 2 Bears
- Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem (Lovefingers Mix)
- Wicked Game-Chris Isaac (Trentemoller Mix)
- Party Boy-Marlon Willaims
- Lavendar-Daithi feat. Tandem Felix
- Echo-Badlands
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Stronger Than Me-Amy Winehouse
- Kathmandu-Fehdah
- Across 110TH Street-Bobby Womack
- Don’t Turn It Off-Hot Chocolate
- Again-Villagers
- Touch & Go-John Grant
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps-The Beatles
- Space Song-Beach House
- All I Need-Air
- Hi A Skoellyas Liv A Dhagrow-Gwenno
- Gravity-Paul Weller
- Navigate-Hedge Schools
- Magic In The Air-Badly Drawn Boy
- Starman-David Bowie