The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 22nd July '18
PART 1: AMY WINEHOUSE TRIBUTE
- Amy Amy Amy
- Tears Dry On Their Own
- Valerie
- Don’t Go To Strangers-with Paul Weller
- You Know That I’m No Good
- You’re Wondering Now
- Back To Black-Live at Other Voices 2006
- Stronger Than Me
- Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
- Monkey Man
- Know You Now
- Cherry Wine-with Nas
- Me & Mr Jones
- Love Is A Losing Game
- Fuck Me Pumps
- Rehab
- I Can Never Go Home Anymore-The Shangri –Las
- Between The Sheets
- You Sent Me Flying
- (There Is) No Greater Love
- Ain’t Misbehavin’-Sarah Vaughan
PART 2:
- Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris)
- Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
- All The Way-Confidence Man
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- Sick Ass Moon-!!!
- Situation-Yazoo
- Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
- Fame-David Bowie
- Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
- Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
- Seance Of Light-Jape
- I Would Die 4 U-Prince
- Like Lightning-David Kitt
- High-Little Dragon
- Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
- What’s Going On-Marvin Gaye
- To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
- River-Leon Bridges
- Bonny-Prefab Sprout
- Aspects-Paul Weller
- Bless The Telephone-Kelis
- The Only Living Boy In New York-Simon & Garfunkel