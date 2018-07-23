PART 1: AMY WINEHOUSE TRIBUTE

  1. Amy Amy Amy
  2. Tears Dry On Their Own
  3. Valerie
  4. Don’t Go To Strangers-with Paul Weller
  5. You Know That I’m No Good
  6. You’re Wondering Now
  7. Back To Black-Live at Other Voices 2006
  8. Stronger Than Me
  9. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
  10. Monkey Man
  11. Know You Now
  12. Cherry Wine-with Nas
  13. Me & Mr Jones
  14. Love Is A Losing Game
  15. Fuck Me Pumps
  16. Rehab
  17. I Can Never Go Home Anymore-The Shangri –Las
  18. Between The Sheets
  19. You Sent Me Flying
  20. (There Is) No Greater Love
  21. Ain’t Misbehavin’-Sarah Vaughan

 

PART 2:

  1. Thinking Of You-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris)
  2. Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
  3. All The Way-Confidence Man
  4. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  5. Sick Ass Moon-!!!
  6. Situation-Yazoo
  7. Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
  8. Fame-David Bowie
  9. Ride On Baby-William Onyeabor
  10. Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
  11. Seance Of Light-Jape
  12. I Would Die 4 U-Prince
  13. Like Lightning-David Kitt
  14. High-Little Dragon
  15. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
  16. What’s Going On-Marvin Gaye
  17. To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
  18. River-Leon Bridges
  19. Bonny-Prefab Sprout
  20. Aspects-Paul Weller
  21. Bless The Telephone-Kelis
  22. The Only Living Boy In New York-Simon & Garfunkel