The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 23rd Apr '17
1. One Nation Under A Groove-Funkadelic
2. Everything Is Everything-Lauryn Hill
3. Peace Of What-RJD2
4. All Good-De La Soul feat. Chaka Khan
5. Jeeper Creeper-Sinkane
6. Miss You-The Rolling Stones
7. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
8. Use Me-Bill Withers
9. Lights On-Rusangano Family
10. Master Blaster-Stevie Wonder
11. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals
12. Blood-Kendrick Lamar
13. Umi Says-Mos Def
14. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye
15. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha
16. Prototype-Outkast
17. Work It Out-Karizma
18. Listen To The Music-Candi Staton
19. I Believe-Kormac
20. Let No Man Put Us Under-First Choice
21. Let Me Know-Roisin Murphy
22. Girls-Mix & Fairbanks
23. Remember-Air
24. What Have I Done To Deserve This-The Pet Shops & Dusty Springfield
25. Dangerous-The XX
26. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
27. Moonchild-Marcel Vogel
28. Ritual Spirit-Massive Attack
29. Planet Sizes-Steve Mason
30. Up With The People-Lambchop
31. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
32. Black Magic-Astrud Gilberto (Todd Terje Mix)
33. Red Right Hand-Nick Cave
34. Almost Like The Blues-Leonard Cohen
35. The Meeting Of The Waves-Fionn Regan
36. Underprotected-Paddy Hanna
37. Gonna Hurry (As Slow As I Can)-Whitney
38. I'd Rather Go Blind-Etta James
39. This Will Be Our Year-The Zombies
40. Sinnerman-Nina Simone