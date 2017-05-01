1. One Nation Under A Groove-Funkadelic

2. Everything Is Everything-Lauryn Hill

3. Peace Of What-RJD2

4. All Good-De La Soul feat. Chaka Khan

5. Jeeper Creeper-Sinkane

6. Miss You-The Rolling Stones

7. Bamako-Songhoy Blues

8. Use Me-Bill Withers

9. Lights On-Rusangano Family

10. Master Blaster-Stevie Wonder

11. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals

12. Blood-Kendrick Lamar

13. Umi Says-Mos Def

14. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye

15. Timmy's Prayer-Sampha

16. Prototype-Outkast

17. Work It Out-Karizma

18. Listen To The Music-Candi Staton

19. I Believe-Kormac

20. Let No Man Put Us Under-First Choice

21. Let Me Know-Roisin Murphy

22. Girls-Mix & Fairbanks

23. Remember-Air

24. What Have I Done To Deserve This-The Pet Shops & Dusty Springfield

25. Dangerous-The XX

26. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones

27. Moonchild-Marcel Vogel

28. Ritual Spirit-Massive Attack

29. Planet Sizes-Steve Mason

30. Up With The People-Lambchop

31. I Say A Little Prayer-Aretha Franklin (Dimitri From Paris Mix)

32. Black Magic-Astrud Gilberto (Todd Terje Mix)

33. Red Right Hand-Nick Cave

34. Almost Like The Blues-Leonard Cohen

35. The Meeting Of The Waves-Fionn Regan

36. Underprotected-Paddy Hanna

37. Gonna Hurry (As Slow As I Can)-Whitney

38. I'd Rather Go Blind-Etta James

39. This Will Be Our Year-The Zombies

40. Sinnerman-Nina Simone