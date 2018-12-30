  1. Life During Wartime-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  2. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
  3. Start-The Jam
  4. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
  5. How Long-Lipps Inc
  6. Electric Blue-New Jackson
  7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  8. Only You-Tame Impala feat. Theopilus London
  9. Like No Other-Feather
  10. Valerie-Amy Winehouse (acoustic version)
  11. Knocks Me Of My Feet-Stevie W onder
  12. Unforgettable-Aretha Franklin
  13. Pure Imagination-Gene Wilder
  14. Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order (Shep Pettibone Mix)
  15. It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou (Ithegane)
  16. Paper Planes-M.I.A (DFA Mix)
  17. Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem (Lovefingers Mix)
  18. Situation-Yazoo
  19. I Heard It Through The Grapevine-The Slits
  20. Modern Love-David Bowie
  21. Winter In The Sun-The Fontaines DC
  22. Moody-ESG
  23. Sign O’ The Times-Prince
  24. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
  25. Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting
  26. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band
  27. Chilled Milk-Booka Brass Band
  28. Integrity-Kamasi Washington
  29. Happy Man-Jungle
  30. Harvest Moon-Poolside
  31. Melancholy Hill-Gorillaz
  32. Everything She Wants-Wham
  33. Outside-George Michael
  34. I Knew You Were Waiting For Me-Aretha Franklin/George Michael
  35. Somebody To Love-George Michael
  36. Father Figure-George Michael
  37. Praying For Time-George Michael
  38. Freedom 90!-George Michael
  39. Last Christmas-Wham