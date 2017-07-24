The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 23rd July '17
PART 1: AMY WINEHOUSE SPECIAL:
1. Stronger Than Me
2. Tears Dry On Their On Their Own
3. Monkey Man
4. You Sent Me Flying
5. Me & Mr Jones
6. Don't Go To Stangers-Amy Winehouse & Paul Weller
7. Valerie
8. Cherry Wine-Amy Winehouse & NAS
9. Know You Now
10. Back To Black-Live at Other Voices 2006
11. Our Day Will Come
12. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
13. Rehab
14. Love Is A Losing Game
15. Take The Box
16. Cupid
17. You Know I'm No Good
18. Unchain My Heart-Ray Charles
19. Ain't Misbehavin'-Sarah Vaughan
20. (There Is) No Greater Love
PART 2:
21. Atomic Bomb-William Onyeabor (Hot Chip Cover)
22. Manhattan-Cat Power
23. Take 'Em Up-Shit Robot
24. Trans Europe Express-Kraftwerk
25. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
26. Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
27. Sure Shot-The Beastie Boys
28. In The House-Jurassic 5
29. Chic Cheer-Chic
30. Dive-Saint Etienne
31. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
32. Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
33. This Is How We Walk In The Moon-Arthur Russell
34. I Know You Know-Rusangano Family
35. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye
36. Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
37. Freak Show-Ghostpoet
38. If I Was Your Girlfriend-Prince
39. It's A Man's Man's Man's World-James Brown
40. New York-St Vincent
41. Let It Be-Aretha Franklin
42. For What It's Worth-Buffalo Springfield
43. Sugar Man-Rodriguez
44. Wouldn't It Be Nice-The Beach Boys