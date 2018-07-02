The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 24th June '18
- Rip It Up-Orange Juice
- Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
- Glad To Know You-Chaz Jankel
- Latin Goes Ska-The Skatalites
- You’re Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse
- Latin Thing-St Germain
- Caught In A Wave-Simian Mobile Disco (Feat. The Deep Throat Choir)
- Ova Nova-Underworld
- Crawl-Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelar Mix)
- Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranda Mix)
- Sisters-Natalie Prass
- No One Knows Me (Like The Piano)-Sampha
- Angel-Aretha Franklin
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart-St Etienne
- Odessa-Caribou
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- People On The High Line-New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
- Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
- Computer Blue-Prince
- Computer Love-Kraftwerk
- Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
- Dopamine If I Do-Ghostpoet
- Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye
- Umi Says-Mos Def
- Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
- Nightclubbing-Grace Jones
- Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
- Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
- Tonight The Streets Are Ours-Richard Hawley
- The Club-Gruff Rhys
- Young Americans-David Bowie
- Georgy Porgy-Toto (Fingerman Edit)
- Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
- I Wish U Heaven-Prince
- Mama Says-Ibeyi
- Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
- Teardrop-Massive Attack