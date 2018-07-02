  1. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
  2. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
  3. Glad To Know You-Chaz Jankel
  4. Latin Goes Ska-The Skatalites
  5. You’re Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse
  6. Latin Thing-St Germain
  7. Caught In A Wave-Simian Mobile Disco (Feat. The Deep Throat Choir)
  8. Ova Nova-Underworld
  9. Crawl-Wyvern Lingo (Peter Vogelar Mix)
  10. Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranda Mix)
  11. Sisters-Natalie Prass
  12. No One Knows Me (Like The Piano)-Sampha
  13. Angel-Aretha Franklin
  14. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-St Etienne
  15. Odessa-Caribou
  16. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  17. People On The High Line-New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
  18. Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
  19. Computer Blue-Prince
  20. Computer Love-Kraftwerk
  21. Sister-Tracey Thorne feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
  22. Dopamine If I Do-Ghostpoet
  23. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)-Marvin Gaye
  24. Umi Says-Mos Def
  25. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
  26. Nightclubbing-Grace Jones
  27. Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
  28. Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
  29. Tonight The Streets Are Ours-Richard Hawley
  30. The Club-Gruff Rhys
  31. Young Americans-David Bowie
  32. Georgy Porgy-Toto (Fingerman Edit)
  33. Girlfriend-Christine & The Queens
  34. I Wish U Heaven-Prince
  35. Mama Says-Ibeyi
  36. Where Did I Go-Jorja Smith
  37. Teardrop-Massive Attack