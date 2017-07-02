  1. Since I Left You-The Avalanches
  2. Dive-Saint Etienne
  3. Sorry-Grace Jones
  4. O-O-H Child-The Five Stairsteps
  5. Smooth Sailing-Leon Bridges
  6. Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
  7. New Name-Sinkane
  8. Fame-David Bowie
  9. Time To Get Away-LCD Soundsystem
  10. All Good-De La Soul feat. Chaka Khan
  11. Bonita Applebum-A Tribe Called Quest
  12. Blood-Kendrick Lamar
  13. Umi Says-Mos Def
  14. I Got The..-Labi Siffre
  15. Once In A Lifetime-Talking Heads (Gigamesh Mix)
  16. In Infancy-Museum Of Love (Bottin mix)
  17. Who Is He (And What Is He To You)-Bill Withers (Henrik Schwarz Mix)
  18. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
  19. Labyrinth-Tuff City Kids feat. Annie
  20. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
  21. Trans Europe Express-Kraftwerk
  22. Safer Place-Phare feat. Adultrock
  23. Anya’s Piano-New Jackson
  24. Odessa-Caribou
  25. Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
  26. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads (Young Edits Mix)
  27. Moody-ESG
  28. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
  29. Needy Girl-Chromeo
  30. Girls & Boys-Prince
  31. Where We Are-Ships
  32. X Marks The Spot-Ghostpoet
  33. Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
  34. Floating-Jape
  35. Dry The Rain-The Beta Band
  36. A Little Lost-Sufjan Stevens
  37. I Promise-Radiohead
  38. Down To The Sound-Bibio

 