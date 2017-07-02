The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 25th June '17
- Since I Left You-The Avalanches
- Dive-Saint Etienne
- Sorry-Grace Jones
- O-O-H Child-The Five Stairsteps
- Smooth Sailing-Leon Bridges
- Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
- New Name-Sinkane
- Fame-David Bowie
- Time To Get Away-LCD Soundsystem
- All Good-De La Soul feat. Chaka Khan
- Bonita Applebum-A Tribe Called Quest
- Blood-Kendrick Lamar
- Umi Says-Mos Def
- I Got The..-Labi Siffre
- Once In A Lifetime-Talking Heads (Gigamesh Mix)
- In Infancy-Museum Of Love (Bottin mix)
- Who Is He (And What Is He To You)-Bill Withers (Henrik Schwarz Mix)
- Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
- Labyrinth-Tuff City Kids feat. Annie
- Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
- Trans Europe Express-Kraftwerk
- Safer Place-Phare feat. Adultrock
- Anya’s Piano-New Jackson
- Odessa-Caribou
- Hounds Of Love-Kate Bush
- This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads (Young Edits Mix)
- Moody-ESG
- Meet You There-R.S.A.G
- Needy Girl-Chromeo
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Where We Are-Ships
- X Marks The Spot-Ghostpoet
- Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
- Floating-Jape
- Dry The Rain-The Beta Band
- A Little Lost-Sufjan Stevens
- I Promise-Radiohead
- Down To The Sound-Bibio