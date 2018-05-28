  1. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  2. Walls Come Tumbling Down-The Style Council
  3. Start-The Jam
  4. The Changing Man-Paul Weller
  5. Go-The Chemical Brothers
  6. Andromeda-Gorillaz
  7. Dance-ESG
  8. Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
  9. Latin Goes Ska-The Skatalites
  10. Positive Forces-Leroy Hutson
  11. Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
  12. Mungo-Baxter Dury
  13. Cherry Wine-Nas feat. Amy Winehouse
  14. Kathmandu-Fehdah
  15. River-Leon Bridges
  16. Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
  17. Stand By Me-Ben E King
  18. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
  19. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  20. Ice Cream-new Young Pony Club
  21. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
  22. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
  23. Sister-Tracey Thorn feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
  24. Ten Miles High-Roisin Murphy
  25. Why-Carly Simon
  26. Where We Are-Ships
  27. Division Avenue-Krystal Klear
  28. Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
  29. Echo-Badlands
  30. The Promise We Made-Cock Robin
  31. Tinseltown In The Rain-The Blue Nile
  32. My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
  33. Tomorrow-Nightmares feat. LSK
  34. Survive It-Ghostpoet
  35. Timmy’s Prayer-Sampha
  36. True Affection-Father John Misty
  37. A Mineral Love-Bibio
  38. Your Love Is King-Sade
  39. Truth-Kamasi Washington

 