The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 27th May 2018
- Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
- Walls Come Tumbling Down-The Style Council
- Start-The Jam
- The Changing Man-Paul Weller
- Go-The Chemical Brothers
- Andromeda-Gorillaz
- Dance-ESG
- Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
- Latin Goes Ska-The Skatalites
- Positive Forces-Leroy Hutson
- Do The Du-A Certain Ratio
- Mungo-Baxter Dury
- Cherry Wine-Nas feat. Amy Winehouse
- Kathmandu-Fehdah
- River-Leon Bridges
- Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
- Stand By Me-Ben E King
- Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Ice Cream-new Young Pony Club
- Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
- Sister-Tracey Thorn feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
- Ten Miles High-Roisin Murphy
- Why-Carly Simon
- Where We Are-Ships
- Division Avenue-Krystal Klear
- Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
- Echo-Badlands
- The Promise We Made-Cock Robin
- Tinseltown In The Rain-The Blue Nile
- My Jamaican Guy-Grace Jones
- Tomorrow-Nightmares feat. LSK
- Survive It-Ghostpoet
- Timmy’s Prayer-Sampha
- True Affection-Father John Misty
- A Mineral Love-Bibio
- Your Love Is King-Sade
- Truth-Kamasi Washington