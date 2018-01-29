  1. Remember-Air
  2. It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
  3. Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
  4. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-Saint Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  5. Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
  6. Steppin Out-Joe Jackson
  7. On Melancholy Hill-Gorillaz
  8. Ce Matin La-Air
  9. Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
  10. Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
  11. Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
  12. Cortege-Loah
  13. No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
  14. I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  15. What’s A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
  16. Forgot About Me-Mango & Mathman
  17. Shame-Young Fathers
  18. Losing My Patience-Shit Robot
  19. Kelly Watch The Stars-Air
  20. Dahlia-Bicep & Hammer
  21. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  22. Slippery People-Talking Heads (Live Version)
  23. A Place Called Tarot-Tantra (Idjut Boys Mix)
  24. Trans Europe Express-Kraftwerk
  25. You Make It Easy-Air
  26. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
  27. Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
  28. Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush
  29. Still Don’t Know-David Kitt
  30. Without You-Tobias Jesso Junior
  31. What’s Chasing You-Marlon Williams
  32. Be My Baby-The Ronettes
  33. You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
  34. Maybe It’s My Nature-Wyvern Lingo
  35. Prototype-Outkast
  36. Bloodshot Red Eyes-Everything Is Recorded feat. Infinite & Green Gartside
  37. Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
  38. La Femme D’Argent-Air

 