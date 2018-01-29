The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 28th Jan '18
- Remember-Air
- It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
- Atomic Bomb-Hot Chip
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart-Saint Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Don’t Need It Now-Le Boom
- Steppin Out-Joe Jackson
- On Melancholy Hill-Gorillaz
- Ce Matin La-Air
- Ancora Tu-Roisin Murphy
- Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
- Daydreaming-Aretha Franklin
- Cortege-Loah
- No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
- I Wanna Be Your Lover-Prince (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- What’s A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
- Forgot About Me-Mango & Mathman
- Shame-Young Fathers
- Losing My Patience-Shit Robot
- Kelly Watch The Stars-Air
- Dahlia-Bicep & Hammer
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Slippery People-Talking Heads (Live Version)
- A Place Called Tarot-Tantra (Idjut Boys Mix)
- Trans Europe Express-Kraftwerk
- You Make It Easy-Air
- La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
- Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
- Running Up That Hill-Kate Bush
- Still Don’t Know-David Kitt
- Without You-Tobias Jesso Junior
- What’s Chasing You-Marlon Williams
- Be My Baby-The Ronettes
- You Sent Me Flying-Amy Winehouse
- Maybe It’s My Nature-Wyvern Lingo
- Prototype-Outkast
- Bloodshot Red Eyes-Everything Is Recorded feat. Infinite & Green Gartside
- Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
- La Femme D’Argent-Air