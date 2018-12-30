The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 29th Dec '18
- A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturday-De La Soul
- Found A Cure-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
- We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
- Ain’t No Stopping Us Now-Risco Connection
- Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
- Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Franchaise)
- Help Is On The Way-The Whatnauts
- Got To Be Shame-The Spinners (Young Pulse Edit)
- Another Star-Stevie Wonder
- Papa Was A Rolling Stone-Grupo Magnetico
- Brothers On The Slide-Cymande
- Candido-Thousand Finger Man
- Milk & Honey-Orange Tree Edits
- Pushin On-Jim Jules & Oliver S
- The Way You Love Me-Marc Evans
- You Got What It Takes-Bobby Thurston
- I’m Satisfied-James Brown
- Radio Hustle-Art Of Tones
- Neyt Life-Reece Johnson
- Like It Is-COEO
- C U In LA-Jazzy Jens
- Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vegas Mix)
- Get Down-Gene Chandler
- Cos I Love You-Tom Misch
- Free Love-Marco Valery feat. Sharlene Hector (Michele Chiavarini & DJ Spen Mix)
- Runaway-Loleatta Holloway
- Touch Me In The Morning-Marlena Shaw
- I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey
- You’ve Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls
- South American Getaway-Burt Bacharach
- Testify-Kamasi Washington