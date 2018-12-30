  1. A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturday-De La Soul
  2. Found A Cure-Ashford & Simpson (Joey Negro Mix)
  3. We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
  4. Ain’t No Stopping Us Now-Risco Connection
  5. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
  6. Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Franchaise)
  7. Help Is On The Way-The Whatnauts
  8. Got To Be Shame-The Spinners (Young Pulse Edit)
  9. Another Star-Stevie Wonder
  10. Papa Was A Rolling Stone-Grupo Magnetico
  11. Brothers On The Slide-Cymande
  12. Candido-Thousand Finger Man
  13. Milk & Honey-Orange Tree Edits
  14. Pushin On-Jim Jules & Oliver S
  15. The Way You Love Me-Marc Evans
  16. You Got What It Takes-Bobby Thurston
  17. I’m Satisfied-James Brown
  18. Radio Hustle-Art Of Tones
  19. Neyt Life-Reece Johnson
  20. Like It Is-COEO
  21. C U In LA-Jazzy Jens
  22. Get Myself Together-Luther Vandross (Louie Vegas Mix)
  23. Get Down-Gene Chandler
  24. Cos I Love You-Tom Misch
  25. Free Love-Marco Valery feat. Sharlene Hector (Michele Chiavarini & DJ Spen Mix)
  26. Runaway-Loleatta Holloway
  27. Touch Me In The Morning-Marlena Shaw
  28. I Hate Hate-Razzy Bailey
  29. You’ve Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls
  30. South American Getaway-Burt Bacharach
  31. Testify-Kamasi Washington