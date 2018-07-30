The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 29th July '18
- Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
- You Know Me Better-Roisin Murphy
- I Exhale-Underworld
- Dreadlock Holiday-10CC (V’s Edit)
- Start-The Jam
- Winter In The Sun-The Fontaines
- Geno-Dexy’s Midnight Runners
- You’re Wondering Now-The Skatalites
- Green Onions-Booker T & The MG’S
- Take A Left-Joseph Malik
- Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
- ABC-The Jacksons (The Reflex Edit)
- Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
- This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)-DJ Shadow
- Be Thankful For What You Got-Massive Attack
- Like No Other-Feather
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Cheathers-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
- It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
- Love Action-The Human League
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Love Tempo-Quando Quango
- Groove It Out-Lonelady
- I Feel For You-Prince
- Slippery People-Talking Heads
- La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
- It Runs Through Me-Tom Misch feat. De La Soul
- Love Flush-AE Mak
- Inside Out-Feist
- Cherry-Jungle
- Trouble Man-Marvin Gaye
- No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
- You Never Call-Saint Sister
- Wichita Lineman-Villagers
- Northern Sky-Nick Drake
- One Step Ahead-Aretha Franklin
- I Loves You Porgy-Nina Simone
- Truth-Kamasi Washington