  1. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
  2. You Know Me Better-Roisin Murphy
  3. I Exhale-Underworld
  4. Dreadlock Holiday-10CC (V’s Edit)
  5. Start-The Jam
  6. Winter In The Sun-The Fontaines
  7. Geno-Dexy’s Midnight Runners
  8. You’re Wondering Now-The Skatalites
  9. Green Onions-Booker T & The MG’S
  10. Take A Left-Joseph Malik
  11. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
  12. ABC-The Jacksons (The Reflex Edit)
  13. Humility-Gorillaz feat. George Benson
  14. This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)-DJ Shadow
  15. Be Thankful For What You Got-Massive Attack
  16. Like No Other-Feather
  17. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  18. Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  19. Cheathers-Teengirl Fantasy (John Talabot Mix)
  20. It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou
  21. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
  22. Love Action-The Human League
  23. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  24. Love Tempo-Quando Quango
  25. Groove It Out-Lonelady
  26. I Feel For You-Prince
  27. Slippery People-Talking Heads
  28. La Vie En Rose-Grace Jones
  29. It Runs Through Me-Tom Misch feat. De La Soul
  30. Love Flush-AE Mak
  31. Inside Out-Feist
  32. Cherry-Jungle
  33. Trouble Man-Marvin Gaye
  34. No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms-Ibeyi
  35. You Never Call-Saint Sister
  36. Wichita Lineman-Villagers
  37. Northern Sky-Nick Drake
  38. One Step Ahead-Aretha Franklin
  39. I Loves You Porgy-Nina Simone
  40. Truth-Kamasi Washington