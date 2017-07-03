1. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)

2. Double Dutch-Malcolm McLaren (Jean Claude Gavri Edit)

3. Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick-Ian Dury & The Blockheads

4. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band

5. Top Rankin’-Althea & Donna (Dr Packer Edit)

6. Full Moon Ska-Interskalactic

7. Know You Now-Amy Winehouse

8. Why-Carly Simon

9. You’re The One-Kaytranada feat. SYD

10. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak

11. Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady

12. Overnight-Parcels

13. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)

14. Nylon Strung-Underworld

15. Clouds-Chaka Khan

16. I Feel Love-Donna Summer

17. Space Inside-Ships

18. If I Ever Feel Better-Phoenix

19. Home-LCD Soundsystem

20. Is It All Over My Face-Loose Joints

21. People On The Highline-New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)

22. The Future-Prince (V’s Edit)

23. Girls-Mix & Fairbanks

24.  Rose Rouge-St Germain

25.  This Is What You Are-Mario Bondi

26.  Good Lovin-Pillow Talk

27.  Time-Jungle

28.  Take Me With U-Prince

29.  Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy

30.  Away Away-Ibeyi

31.  Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-Massive Attack

32.  Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio

33.  Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg

34.  After Hebden-Saint Etienne

35.  New York-St Vincent

36.  Silent Sigh-Badly Drawn Boy

37.  Courage-Villagers

38.  The Chain-Fleetwood Mac