The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 2nd July '17
1. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
2. Double Dutch-Malcolm McLaren (Jean Claude Gavri Edit)
3. Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
4. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
5. Top Rankin’-Althea & Donna (Dr Packer Edit)
6. Full Moon Ska-Interskalactic
7. Know You Now-Amy Winehouse
8. Why-Carly Simon
9. You’re The One-Kaytranada feat. SYD
10. Am I Wrong-Anderson Paak
11. Return Of The Mac-Brian Deady
12. Overnight-Parcels
13. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
14. Nylon Strung-Underworld
15. Clouds-Chaka Khan
16. I Feel Love-Donna Summer
17. Space Inside-Ships
18. If I Ever Feel Better-Phoenix
19. Home-LCD Soundsystem
20. Is It All Over My Face-Loose Joints
21. People On The Highline-New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
22. The Future-Prince (V’s Edit)
23. Girls-Mix & Fairbanks
24. Rose Rouge-St Germain
25. This Is What You Are-Mario Bondi
26. Good Lovin-Pillow Talk
27. Time-Jungle
28. Take Me With U-Prince
29. Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy
30. Away Away-Ibeyi
31. Be Thankful For What You’ve Got-Massive Attack
32. Gold Junkies-Melanie De Biasio
33. Bonnie & Clyde-Serge Gainsbourg
34. After Hebden-Saint Etienne
35. New York-St Vincent
36. Silent Sigh-Badly Drawn Boy
37. Courage-Villagers
38. The Chain-Fleetwood Mac