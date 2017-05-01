The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 30th Apr '17
1. Since I Left You-The Avalanches
2. Can You Feel It-The Joubert Singers
3. Because Of Me-The Avalanches
4. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
5. I Believe-Kormac
6. Home-LCD Soundsystem
7. Meet You There-R.S.A.G
8. Maneater-Hall & Oates
9. Don't Lose Your Steam-Gregory Porter
10. Be Thankful For What You've Got-Massive Attack
11. Cause I'm A Man-Tame Impala
12. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder
13. All Will Be-Ships
14. Strobelite-Gorilla (feat. Peven Everett)
15. Modern Love-David Bowie
16. Electric Blue-New Jackson
17. Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
18. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
19. Like An Eagle-Nancy Whang & Audiojack
20. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club
21. I Exhale-Underworld
22. Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)
23. Start-The Jam
24. Liberty Belle-The Fontaines
25. Wake Up & Make Love To Me-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
26. Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
27. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
28. Turtles Have Short Legs-Can
29. Slippery People-Talking Heads
30. Seven Nation Army-Nostalgia 77
31. The Man With The Child In His Eyes-Kate Bush
32. Systematic-Goldfrapp
33. Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy
34. Tinseltown In The Rain-The Blue Nile
35. When Love Breaks Down-Prefab Sprout
36. At Last-Etta James