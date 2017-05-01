1. Since I Left You-The Avalanches

2. Can You Feel It-The Joubert Singers

3. Because Of Me-The Avalanches

4. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard

5. I Believe-Kormac

6. Home-LCD Soundsystem

7. Meet You There-R.S.A.G

8. Maneater-Hall & Oates

9. Don't Lose Your Steam-Gregory Porter

10. Be Thankful For What You've Got-Massive Attack

11. Cause I'm A Man-Tame Impala

12. Love Light In Flight-Stevie Wonder

13. All Will Be-Ships

14. Strobelite-Gorilla (feat. Peven Everett)

15. Modern Love-David Bowie

16. Electric Blue-New Jackson

17. Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White

18. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)

19. Like An Eagle-Nancy Whang & Audiojack

20. Wordy Rappinghood-Tom Tom Club

21. I Exhale-Underworld

22. Pull Up To The Bumper-Grace Jones (Joey Negro Mix)

23. Start-The Jam

24. Liberty Belle-The Fontaines

25. Wake Up & Make Love To Me-Ian Dury & The Blockheads

26. Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)

27. Bamako-Songhoy Blues

28. Turtles Have Short Legs-Can

29. Slippery People-Talking Heads

30. Seven Nation Army-Nostalgia 77

31. The Man With The Child In His Eyes-Kate Bush

32. Systematic-Goldfrapp

33. Tell Everybody-Roisin Murphy

34. Tinseltown In The Rain-The Blue Nile

35. When Love Breaks Down-Prefab Sprout

36. At Last-Etta James