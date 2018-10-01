The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 30th Sep '18
- I Got The-Labi Siffre
- Junie-Solange
- Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
- If You Really Love Me-Stevie Wonder
- It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
- Erotic City-Prince
- Oh My-Natalie Prass
- Inside & Out-Feist
- Nervous Tics-Maribou State feat. Holly Walker
- Say Hello, Wave Goodbye-Soft Cell
- Gravity-Paul Weller
- Sorrow-David Bowie
- This Will Be Our Year-The Zombies
- Wide Open-The Chemicals feat. Beck
- Reach Out-Tuff City Kids feat. Joe Goddard
- This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads (Young Edits Mix)
- Shame-Young Fathers
- White Star Liner-Public Service Broadcasting
- Ceremony-New Order
- Like Lightning-David Kitt
- Losing My Patience-Shit Robot
- Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
- Killing For Love-Jose Gonzalez (Beatfanatic Mix)
- A Mineral Love-Bibio
- Tried-Badbadnotgood & Little Dragon
- X Factor-Lauryn Hill
- Cranes In The Sky-Solange
- Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
- The Dude-Quincy Jones
- Don’t Play That Song For Me-Aretha Franklin
- Too Sad To Sing-Ae Mak
- It’s Oh So Quiet-Bjork
- Cherry Wine-Amy Winehouse & Nas
- Drifting-Maverick Sabre
- Beat 54 (All Good Now)-Jungle
- I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
- Kong-Neneh Cherry
- Tainted Love-Grandmagneto
- Testify-Kamasi Washington
- I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free)-Nina Simone
- Dry The Rain-The Beta Band