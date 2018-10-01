  1. I Got The-Labi Siffre
  2. Junie-Solange
  3. Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
  4. If You Really Love Me-Stevie Wonder
  5. It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
  6. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
  7. Erotic City-Prince
  8. Oh My-Natalie Prass
  9. Inside & Out-Feist
  10. Nervous Tics-Maribou State feat. Holly Walker
  11. Say Hello, Wave Goodbye-Soft Cell
  12. Gravity-Paul Weller
  13. Sorrow-David Bowie
  14. This Will Be Our Year-The Zombies
  15. Wide Open-The Chemicals feat. Beck
  16. Reach Out-Tuff City Kids feat. Joe Goddard
  17. This Must Be The Place-Talking Heads (Young Edits Mix)
  18. Shame-Young Fathers
  19. White Star Liner-Public Service Broadcasting
  20. Ceremony-New Order
  21. Like Lightning-David Kitt
  22. Losing My Patience-Shit Robot
  23. Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
  24. Killing For Love-Jose Gonzalez (Beatfanatic Mix)
  25. A Mineral Love-Bibio
  26. Tried-Badbadnotgood & Little Dragon
  27. X Factor-Lauryn Hill
  28. Cranes In The Sky-Solange
  29. Fantastic Man-William Onyeabor
  30. The Dude-Quincy Jones
  31. Don’t Play That Song For Me-Aretha Franklin
  32. Too Sad To Sing-Ae Mak
  33. It’s Oh So Quiet-Bjork
  34. Cherry Wine-Amy Winehouse & Nas
  35. Drifting-Maverick Sabre
  36. Beat 54 (All Good Now)-Jungle
  37. I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
  38. Kong-Neneh Cherry
  39. Tainted Love-Grandmagneto
  40. Testify-Kamasi Washington
  41. I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free)-Nina Simone
  42. Dry The Rain-The Beta Band