The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 5th Aug '18
- Let’s Dance-David Bowie (Live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart-St Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Rapture-Blondie
- Rapper’s Delight-The Sugarhill Gang
- Take A Left-Joseph Malik (Joe Wallace North Street Mix)
- Harlem Shuffle-Bob & Earl
- Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
- Tranz-Gorillaz
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Han Jan-Peggy Gou
- Trapped-Colonel Abrahms
- All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Don’t Go-Yazoo
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
- Shoot The Model-Bang Bang
- Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- Looped-Kiasmos
- Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
- This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
- Seen It All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)
- We Can’t Fly-Aeroplane
- Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax feat. LSK
- Cherry-Jungle
- Teardrop-Massive Attack
- Come To Me-Bjork
- Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem
- Cling Film-David Kitt
- Appetite-Prefab Sprout
- New York-St Vincent
- Walk On By-Dionne Warwick
- Frontier Man-Gruff Rhys
- This Guy’s In Love With You-Noel Gallagher
- Everybody’s Talking-Harry Nilsson