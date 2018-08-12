  1. Let’s Dance-David Bowie (Live at BBC Radio Theatre 2000)
  2. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-St Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  3. Rapture-Blondie
  4. Rapper’s Delight-The Sugarhill Gang
  5. Take A Left-Joseph Malik (Joe Wallace North Street Mix)
  6. Harlem Shuffle-Bob & Earl
  7. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
  8. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  9. High Pressure Days-The Units (Rory Phillips Mix)
  10. Tranz-Gorillaz
  11. Girls & Boys-Prince
  12. Han Jan-Peggy Gou
  13. Trapped-Colonel Abrahms
  14. All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem
  15. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
  16. Don’t Go-Yazoo
  17. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  18. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
  19. Shoot The Model-Bang Bang
  20. Rock The Casbah-The Clash (The Reflex Edit)
  21. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  22. Looped-Kiasmos
  23. Sullom Voe-Mix & Fairbanks
  24. This Is How We Walk On The Moon-Arthur Russell
  25. Seen It All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)
  26. We Can’t Fly-Aeroplane
  27. Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax feat. LSK
  28. Cherry-Jungle
  29. Teardrop-Massive Attack
  30. Come To Me-Bjork
  31. Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem
  32. Cling Film-David Kitt
  33. Appetite-Prefab Sprout
  34. New York-St Vincent
  35. Walk On By-Dionne Warwick
  36. Frontier Man-Gruff Rhys
  37. This Guy’s In Love With You-Noel Gallagher
  38. Everybody’s Talking-Harry Nilsson