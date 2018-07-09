The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 8th July '18
- Big Time Sensuality-Bjork
- Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
- Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
- Must Be The Music-Joey Negro
- Plaything-Roisin Murphy
- Ceremony-New Order
- Violently Happy-Bjork
- Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
- Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- All I Ever Need-Caribou
- I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
- Slave To The Rhythm-Grace Jones
- Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
- There’s More To Life ThanThis-Bjork
- I Exhale-Underworld
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- Tranze-Gorillaz
- Love Is Lost-David Bowie (James Murphy Mix)
- Paper Planes-M.I.A (DFA Mix)
- It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou
- One Day-Bjork
- Electric Light-Will De Burca
- Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean
- Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
- Venus As A Boy-Bjork
- Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
- Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
- Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
- I Got The-Labi Siffre
- Nemesis-Benjamin Clementine
- Eleanor Rigby-P.P Arnold
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps-The Beatles
- A Trick Of The Light-Villagers
- Street Fighter Mas-Kamasi Washington
- If I Was Your Girlfriend-Prince
- Les Fleurs-Minnie Riperton