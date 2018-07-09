  1. Big Time Sensuality-Bjork
  2. Tonite-LCD Soundsystem
  3. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
  4. Must Be The Music-Joey Negro
  5. Plaything-Roisin Murphy
  6. Ceremony-New Order
  7. Violently Happy-Bjork
  8. Genius Of Love-Tom Tom Club
  9. Out The Window-Confidence Man (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  10. All I Ever Need-Caribou
  11. I Wanna Be Like You-Ibeyi
  12. Slave To The Rhythm-Grace Jones
  13. Smalltown Boy-Bronski Beat
  14. There’s More To Life ThanThis-Bjork
  15. I Exhale-Underworld
  16. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  17. Tranze-Gorillaz
  18. Love Is Lost-David Bowie (James Murphy Mix)
  19. Paper Planes-M.I.A (DFA Mix)
  20. It Makes You Forget-Peggy Gou
  21. One Day-Bjork
  22. Electric Light-Will De Burca
  23. Running Back To You-The Juan Maclean
  24. Falling For You-Daithi feat. Sinead White
  25. Venus As A Boy-Bjork
  26. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
  27. Roll Back-George Fitzgerald feat. Lil Silva
  28. Safe From Harm-Massive Attack
  29. I Got The-Labi Siffre
  30. Nemesis-Benjamin Clementine
  31. Eleanor Rigby-P.P Arnold
  32. While My Guitar Gently Weeps-The Beatles
  33. A Trick Of The Light-Villagers
  34. Street Fighter Mas-Kamasi Washington
  35. If I Was Your Girlfriend-Prince
  36. Les Fleurs-Minnie Riperton

 

 

 

 