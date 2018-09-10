  1. I Want More-Can
  2. All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem
  3. Can’t Do Without You-Caribou
  4. Could Heaven Be Like This-Idris Muhammad
  5. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  6. Rock The Casbah-The Clash (Joey Negro Mix)
  7. Stories-Joey Dosik
  8. Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
  9. Why Did You Do It-Stretch
  10. I Think I’m Falling Love-Leroy Hutson
  11. Easy-Laville
  12. Son Of A Preacher-Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  13. Oh Happy Day-The Edwin Hawkin Singers
  14. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
  15. Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
  16. The Complacency League-Innocent Bystander
  17. Modern Love-David Bowie
  18. Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
  19. Girls & Boys-Prince
  20. Swoon-The Chemical Brothers (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas)
  21. Andromeda-Gorillaz
  22. Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
  23. Destiny-John Talabot feat. Pional
  24. Half-Light-George Fitzgerald feat. Tracey Thorne
  25. The Promise You Made-Cock Robin
  26. Bonny-Prefab Sprout
  27. Primitive-Roisin Murphy
  28. Open Up Your Door-Richard Hawley
  29. What’s A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
  30. Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
  31. Happiness-Goldfrapp
  32. Hyperballad-Bjork
  33. Hymnostic-Big Red Machine
  34. Daydream-Gunter Hallman Choir
  35. When I Think Of My Dog-BC Camplight
  36. Time Moves Slow-Badbadnotgood
  37. Sugarman-Rodriguez
  38. Do It Again-Steely Dan
  39. Everything I Am Is Yours-Villagers
  40. Make It Easy On Yourself-The Walker Brothers

 

 

 