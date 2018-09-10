The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 9th Sep '18
- I Want More-Can
- All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem
- Can’t Do Without You-Caribou
- Could Heaven Be Like This-Idris Muhammad
- Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
- Rock The Casbah-The Clash (Joey Negro Mix)
- Stories-Joey Dosik
- Wade In The Water-Marlena Shaw
- Why Did You Do It-Stretch
- I Think I’m Falling Love-Leroy Hutson
- Easy-Laville
- Son Of A Preacher-Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Oh Happy Day-The Edwin Hawkin Singers
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Mix)
- Marilyn-Mount Kimbie (Palms Trax Mix)
- The Complacency League-Innocent Bystander
- Modern Love-David Bowie
- Everybody’s Coming To My House-David Byrne
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Swoon-The Chemical Brothers (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas)
- Andromeda-Gorillaz
- Cloudbusting-Kate Bush
- Destiny-John Talabot feat. Pional
- Half-Light-George Fitzgerald feat. Tracey Thorne
- The Promise You Made-Cock Robin
- Bonny-Prefab Sprout
- Primitive-Roisin Murphy
- Open Up Your Door-Richard Hawley
- What’s A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
- Emerald Rush-Jon Hopkins
- Happiness-Goldfrapp
- Hyperballad-Bjork
- Hymnostic-Big Red Machine
- Daydream-Gunter Hallman Choir
- When I Think Of My Dog-BC Camplight
- Time Moves Slow-Badbadnotgood
- Sugarman-Rodriguez
- Do It Again-Steely Dan
- Everything I Am Is Yours-Villagers
- Make It Easy On Yourself-The Walker Brothers