1. Geno-Dexy's Midnight Runners

2. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals 

3. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe

4. Let Me Down Easy-Rare Pleasure

5. The Snake-Al Wilson

6. Work It Out-Karizma

7. I'm Doing Fine Now-Ten City

8. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Larry Levan Mix)

9. It Only Takes A Minute-The Tavares

10. Once In A Lifetime-Talking Heads 

11. Subways-The Avalanches

12. You've Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls

13. Free Love-Marco Valery feat. Sharlene Hector (Michele Chiavarini & DJ Spen)

14. Body Funk-Purple Disco Machine

15. Superman-Herbie Mann (Butch Le Butch Edit)

16. Keep The Fire Burning-Gwen McCrae

17. Situation-Yazoo

18. Vizzi Vazzi-Lauer

19. Beat Withij-Rhemi feat. Cassius (Opolopo Mix)

20. Destiny-The Joubert Singers 

21. I'm Going Outta My Head-Late Nite Tuff Guy

22. Automatic-The Pointer Sisters (Get Down Edits Mix)

23. One True Light-Crazy P

24. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E

25. Erotic City-Prince

26. Shadows-Session Victim

27. The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay

28. Side Of Life-Michael The Lion

29. Evil Vibrations-The Mighty Riders

30. E Um Barato-Fatnotronic

31. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje Mix)

32. California Dreaming-Bobby Womack 

 

 