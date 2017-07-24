The Beat Goes On Sat 22nd July '17
1. Geno-Dexy's Midnight Runners
2. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals
3. Groovin With Mr Bloe-Mr Bloe
4. Let Me Down Easy-Rare Pleasure
5. The Snake-Al Wilson
6. Work It Out-Karizma
7. I'm Doing Fine Now-Ten City
8. Lost In Music-Sister Sledge (Larry Levan Mix)
9. It Only Takes A Minute-The Tavares
10. Once In A Lifetime-Talking Heads
11. Subways-The Avalanches
12. You've Made Me So Very Happy-Lou Rawls
13. Free Love-Marco Valery feat. Sharlene Hector (Michele Chiavarini & DJ Spen)
14. Body Funk-Purple Disco Machine
15. Superman-Herbie Mann (Butch Le Butch Edit)
16. Keep The Fire Burning-Gwen McCrae
17. Situation-Yazoo
18. Vizzi Vazzi-Lauer
19. Beat Withij-Rhemi feat. Cassius (Opolopo Mix)
20. Destiny-The Joubert Singers
21. I'm Going Outta My Head-Late Nite Tuff Guy
22. Automatic-The Pointer Sisters (Get Down Edits Mix)
23. One True Light-Crazy P
24. A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
25. Erotic City-Prince
26. Shadows-Session Victim
27. The Only Way Is Up-Otis Clay
28. Side Of Life-Michael The Lion
29. Evil Vibrations-The Mighty Riders
30. E Um Barato-Fatnotronic
31. Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes-Paul Simon (Todd Terje Mix)
32. California Dreaming-Bobby Womack