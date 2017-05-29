  1. Get Up Offa That Thing-James Brown
  2. House Party-Fred Wesley
  3. Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone
  4. We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
  5. Light My Fire-Erma Franklin
  6. You Can’t Hide Love-Creative Source
  7. Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
  8. Teardrops-Womack & Womack
  9. Disco Illusion-Stephen Encinas
  10. Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
  11. Throwdown-Kiwi
  12. Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  13. Can’t Live Without Your Love-Tamika Jones
  14. 11 Side A-Secret Squirrels
  15. Straight From The Heart-Loose Change (Joey Negro Mix)
  16. Good Lovin-Faze Action
  17. I Need You-Sylvester
  18. The Basement Is Burning-Marquis Hawkes
  19. Set It Out-Omar S
  20. Moustache-Blackjoy
  21. Promised Land-Joe Smooth
  22. Timeless-Kon
  23. Coast To Coast-COEO
  24. Always There-Incognito
  25. Shine-Soul Clap feat Nona Hendrix (Hot Toddy Mix)
  26. Clouds-Chaka Khan
  27. Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge
  28. Moment Of My Life-Inner Life
  29. Moonchild-Marcel Vogel
  30. Weary-Solange
  31. Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
  32. Like I Do-Disclosure & Al Green
  33. To Prove My Life-Ned Doheny
  34. Do It Again-Steely Dan