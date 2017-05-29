The Beat Goes On Sat 27th May '17
- Get Up Offa That Thing-James Brown
- House Party-Fred Wesley
- Family Affair-Sly & The Family Stone
- We Gotta Hit It Off-Millie Jackson (Alkalino Edit)
- Light My Fire-Erma Franklin
- You Can’t Hide Love-Creative Source
- Running Back & Forth-Edwin Starr
- Teardrops-Womack & Womack
- Disco Illusion-Stephen Encinas
- Love On Hold-Aeroplane feat. Tawatha Agee
- Throwdown-Kiwi
- Summer Came My Way-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Can’t Live Without Your Love-Tamika Jones
- 11 Side A-Secret Squirrels
- Straight From The Heart-Loose Change (Joey Negro Mix)
- Good Lovin-Faze Action
- I Need You-Sylvester
- The Basement Is Burning-Marquis Hawkes
- Set It Out-Omar S
- Moustache-Blackjoy
- Promised Land-Joe Smooth
- Timeless-Kon
- Coast To Coast-COEO
- Always There-Incognito
- Shine-Soul Clap feat Nona Hendrix (Hot Toddy Mix)
- Clouds-Chaka Khan
- Got To Love Somebody-Sister Sledge
- Moment Of My Life-Inner Life
- Moonchild-Marcel Vogel
- Weary-Solange
- Show You The Way-Thundercat feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald
- Like I Do-Disclosure & Al Green
- To Prove My Life-Ned Doheny
- Do It Again-Steely Dan