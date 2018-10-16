The Beat Goes On Sat 6th Oct '18
- Think About It-Lynn Collins
- Nite Life (Let’s Get It On)-Midas Touch
- P.Y.T-Michael Jackson (The Reflex Edit)
- Time For A Change-Benita
- Mas Que Nada-Sergio Mendes
- Vulcano V El Gato-Grupo Magnetico
- Get Up Offa That Thing-James Brown
- You Can’t Hide From Yourself-Teddy Pendergrass (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Beam Me Up-Rabbit’s Foot
- Hooked-Sir Own (Kon's Nite Time Remix)
- Love Will Set You Free-Carrie Cleveland
- Thousand Finger Man-Candido
- Stratus Energy-Faze Action
- In The Evening-Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Dance (Disco Heat)-Sylvester (Louie Vega Mix)
- Watchin Out-Dirty Channels VS Danny Russell
- Disco Baby-Y Gershovsky (Floating Points Mix)
- Disco Dancer-Kiki Gyan
- Love At Zero Hour-The Twisted Soul Collective (Savannah Mix)
- Lost Without U-Hifi Sean feat. Paris Grey
- Always There-Incognito
- Party Is The Solution-Floyd Beck
- Like It Is-COEO
- Evil Vibrations The Mighty Riders
- Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- You’re Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else-The Jones Girls
- Was That All It Was-Jean Carne
- Judge Not-Phenomenal Handclap Band (Ray Mang)
- What’s Wrong With Groovin-Letta Mbulu
- This Is What You Are-Mario Bondi
- Truth-Kamasi Washington