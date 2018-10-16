  1. Think About It-Lynn Collins
  2. Nite Life (Let’s Get It On)-Midas Touch
  3. P.Y.T-Michael Jackson (The Reflex Edit)
  4. Time For A Change-Benita
  5. Mas Que Nada-Sergio Mendes
  6. Vulcano V El Gato-Grupo Magnetico
  7. Get Up Offa That Thing-James Brown
  8. You Can’t Hide From Yourself-Teddy Pendergrass (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  9. Beam Me Up-Rabbit’s Foot
  10. Hooked-Sir Own (Kon's Nite Time Remix)
  11. Love Will Set You Free-Carrie Cleveland
  12. Thousand Finger Man-Candido
  13. Stratus Energy-Faze Action
  14. In The Evening-Sheryl Lee Ralph
  15. Dance (Disco Heat)-Sylvester (Louie Vega Mix)
  16. Watchin Out-Dirty Channels VS Danny Russell
  17. Disco Baby-Y Gershovsky (Floating Points Mix)
  18. Disco Dancer-Kiki Gyan
  19. Love At Zero Hour-The Twisted Soul Collective (Savannah Mix)
  20. Lost Without U-Hifi Sean feat. Paris Grey
  21. Always There-Incognito
  22. Party Is The Solution-Floyd Beck
  23. Like It Is-COEO
  24. Evil Vibrations The Mighty Riders
  25. Para Ti-Orange Tree Edits
  26. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  27. You’re Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else-The Jones Girls
  28. Was That All It Was-Jean Carne
  29. Judge Not-Phenomenal Handclap Band (Ray Mang)
  30. What’s Wrong With Groovin-Letta Mbulu
  31. This Is What You Are-Mario Bondi
  32. Truth-Kamasi Washington