  1. A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturdays-De La Soul
  2. I Get The Sweetest Feeling-Jackie Wilson
  3. Shoes-Bobby Blue Bland
  4. I’m Coming Home-Mel Torme
  5. Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes On Me-Sister Sledge
  6. Harlem-Bill Withers
  7. Night Feel Like Getting Down-Billy Ocean (Discolexics Edit)
  8. Brother On The Run-Mousse T feat. Boris Jennings
  9. Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder
  10. Feelin Love-Paula Cole (Psychemagik Edit)
  11. Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson
  12. Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
  13. Found A Cure-Ashford & Simpson
  14. Talkin Jungle-Soft Rocks (Justin Vandervolgen Mix)
  15. Get Down-Gene Chandler
  16. Could Heaven Ever Be Like This-Idris Muhammad
  17. Every Night-The Revenge
  18. Everybody Dance-Chic
  19. Body Funk-Purple Disco Machine
  20. Funkytown-Lipps Inc.
  21. It’s More Fun To Compute-Kraftwerk (Joey Negro Mix)
  22. Dreamland-Strandtuch
  23. Oldschool Baby-Westbam feat. Nena
  24. Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
  25. Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
  26. Crazy In Love-Beyonce (Pional Mix)
  27. Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
  28. Serious-Donna Allen
  29. Hot Thing-Prince
  30. Chill Out-Ray BLK (feat. SG Lewis)
  31. All I Need To Get By-Marvin & Tammi Terrell
  32. Hey Laura-Gregory Poter
  33. The Thrill Is Gone-B.B King (The Reflex Edit)