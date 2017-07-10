The Beat Goes On Sat 8th July '17
- A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturdays-De La Soul
- I Get The Sweetest Feeling-Jackie Wilson
- Shoes-Bobby Blue Bland
- I’m Coming Home-Mel Torme
- Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes On Me-Sister Sledge
- Harlem-Bill Withers
- Night Feel Like Getting Down-Billy Ocean (Discolexics Edit)
- Brother On The Run-Mousse T feat. Boris Jennings
- Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder
- Feelin Love-Paula Cole (Psychemagik Edit)
- Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson
- Everybody Loves The Sunshine-Roy Ayers
- Found A Cure-Ashford & Simpson
- Talkin Jungle-Soft Rocks (Justin Vandervolgen Mix)
- Get Down-Gene Chandler
- Could Heaven Ever Be Like This-Idris Muhammad
- Every Night-The Revenge
- Everybody Dance-Chic
- Body Funk-Purple Disco Machine
- Funkytown-Lipps Inc.
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Kraftwerk (Joey Negro Mix)
- Dreamland-Strandtuch
- Oldschool Baby-Westbam feat. Nena
- Unputdownable-Roisin Murphy (Prosumer Mix)
- Cranes In The Sky-Solange (Kaytranada Mix)
- Crazy In Love-Beyonce (Pional Mix)
- Josephine-Chris Rea (La Version Francaise)
- Serious-Donna Allen
- Hot Thing-Prince
- Chill Out-Ray BLK (feat. SG Lewis)
- All I Need To Get By-Marvin & Tammi Terrell
- Hey Laura-Gregory Poter
- The Thrill Is Gone-B.B King (The Reflex Edit)