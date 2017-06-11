The Beat Goes On Sun 4th June '17
1. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads
2. Rip It Up-Orange Juice
3. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
4. Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting
5. I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters
6. Lights On-Rusangano Family
7. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals
8. You're Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse
9. Everyday People-Sly & The Family Stone
10. I Chase The Devil-Max Romeo
11. Sure Thing-St Germain
12. Despite The Weather-Kaytranada
13. Dangerous-The XX
14. Feels Real-Shit Robot
15. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)-Sylvester
16. Love Action-The Human League
17. Colours-Hot Chip (Fred Falke Mix)
18. What's A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha
19. The Model-Kraftwerk
20. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
21. People On The Highline-New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Mix)
22. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
23. Anya's Piano-New Jackson
24. Enniscrone-Elaine Mai
25. Kinky Afro-The Happy Mondays
26. Moody-ESG
27. Shame-Young Fathers
28. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads
29. I Can't Go For That-Hall & Oates
30. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)
31. Beyond My Eyes-Bibio
32. Because Of Me-The Avalanches
33. Woman To Woman-Joe Cocker
34. If You Really Love Me-Stevie Wonder
35. High-Little Dragon
36. Replica-The XX
37. No Tear-Paul Weller feat. Boy George
38. Prayer For The Dying-Lisa Hannigan
39. I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do-Astrud Gilberto
40. 8 Circle-Bon Iver
41. Love & Hate-Michael Kiwanuka