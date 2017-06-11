1. Reasons To Be Cheerful-Ian Dury & The Blockheads

2. Rip It Up-Orange Juice

3. Bamako-Songhoy Blues

4. Gagarin-Public Service Broadcasting

5. I Believe In Miracles-The Jackson Sisters

6. Lights On-Rusangano Family

7. Broadway Jungle-Toots & The Maytals

8. You're Wondering Now-Amy Winehouse

9. Everyday People-Sly & The Family Stone

10. I Chase The Devil-Max Romeo

11. Sure Thing-St Germain

12. Despite The Weather-Kaytranada

13. Dangerous-The XX

14. Feels Real-Shit Robot

15. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)-Sylvester

16. Love Action-The Human League

17. Colours-Hot Chip (Fred Falke Mix)

18. What's A Girl To Do-Fatima Yamaha

19. The Model-Kraftwerk

20. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean

21. People On The Highline-New Order (Late Nite Tuff Guy Mix)

22. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)

23. Anya's Piano-New Jackson

24. Enniscrone-Elaine Mai

25. Kinky Afro-The Happy Mondays

26. Moody-ESG

27. Shame-Young Fathers

28. Psycho Killer-Talking Heads

29. I Can't Go For That-Hall & Oates

30. Nevermind-Leonard Cohen (Pillow Talk Mix)

31. Beyond My Eyes-Bibio

32. Because Of Me-The Avalanches

33. Woman To Woman-Joe Cocker

34. If You Really Love Me-Stevie Wonder

35. High-Little Dragon

36. Replica-The XX

37. No Tear-Paul Weller feat. Boy George

38. Prayer For The Dying-Lisa Hannigan

39. I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do-Astrud Gilberto

40. 8 Circle-Bon Iver

41. Love & Hate-Michael Kiwanuka