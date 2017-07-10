  1. Happy Together-The Turtles (Todd Terje Edit)
  2. Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band
  3. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  4. Tainted Love-Soft Cell
  5. Groove It Out-Lonelady
  6. Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
  7. Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
  8. Jean Genie-David Bowie
  9. Bamako-Songhoy Blues
  10. Dance To The Music-Sly & The Family Stone
  11. I Feel For You-Prince
  12. Luck Of Lucien-A Tribe Called Quest
  13. I Know You Know-Rusangano Family
  14. Let’s Stay Together-Al Green
  15. Go Up-Cassius feat. Cat Power & Pharrell
  16. Cars-Gary Numan
  17. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  18. I Was A Man-Jape
  19. These Are Things Dreams Are Made Of-The Human league
  20. Andromeda-Gorillaz feat. D.R.A.M
  21. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
  22. Rapture-Blondie
  23. Love Tempo-Quando Quango
  24. Computer Love-Kraftwerk
  25. Seen It All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)
  26. Time Traveller-Cinema
  27. 100%-Chromeo
  28. All Will Be-Ships
  29. Ce Matin La-Air
  30. White Moon-Beach House
  31. Just Can’t Get Enough-Nouvelle Vague
  32. To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
  33. She Brings The Rain-CAN
  34. Coconut-Harry Nilsson
  35. No Tear-Paul Weller
  36. New York-St Vincent
  37. (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha
  38. These Arms Of Mine-Otis Redding