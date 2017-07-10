The Beat Goes On Sun 9th July '17
- Happy Together-The Turtles (Todd Terje Edit)
- Sexual Healing-Hot 8 Brass Band
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Tainted Love-Soft Cell
- Groove It Out-Lonelady
- Shack Up-A Certain Ratio
- Monkey Man-Amy Winehouse
- Jean Genie-David Bowie
- Bamako-Songhoy Blues
- Dance To The Music-Sly & The Family Stone
- I Feel For You-Prince
- Luck Of Lucien-A Tribe Called Quest
- I Know You Know-Rusangano Family
- Let’s Stay Together-Al Green
- Go Up-Cassius feat. Cat Power & Pharrell
- Cars-Gary Numan
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- I Was A Man-Jape
- These Are Things Dreams Are Made Of-The Human league
- Andromeda-Gorillaz feat. D.R.A.M
- Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
- Rapture-Blondie
- Love Tempo-Quando Quango
- Computer Love-Kraftwerk
- Seen It All Before-Steve Mason (Greg Wilson Edit)
- Time Traveller-Cinema
- 100%-Chromeo
- All Will Be-Ships
- Ce Matin La-Air
- White Moon-Beach House
- Just Can’t Get Enough-Nouvelle Vague
- To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
- She Brings The Rain-CAN
- Coconut-Harry Nilsson
- No Tear-Paul Weller
- New York-St Vincent
- (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano-Sampha
- These Arms Of Mine-Otis Redding