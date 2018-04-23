The Beat Goes Prince Special..2 Years On 21st April '18
- Baby, I’m A Star
- Computer Blue
- I Wanna Be Your Lover
- Sexy Dancer
- Get Off
- Sign Of The Times
- Girls & Boys
- When Doves Cry
- Batdance
- Manic Monday-The Bangles
- Nothing Compares 2 U (original recording)
- Controversy
- If I was Your Girlfriend
- Little Red Corvette
- Pop Life (Dance Mix)
- A Case Of You (Joni Mitchell Cover)
- I Would Die 4 U
- Alphabet Street
- U Got The Look
- When You Were Mine
- Cream
- The Cross
- Purple Rain
- Let’s Go Crazy
- Housequake
- Positivity
- Take Me With U
- A Love Bizarre-Sheila E
- Sexy M.F
- The Beautiful Ones
- Diamonds & Pearls
- Sometimes It Snows In April
- I Wish U Heaven
- I Believe (When I Fall In Love)-Stevie Wonder
- 1999