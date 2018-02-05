The Beat Goes on Playlist Sun 4th Feb '18
- Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
- Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
- Making Music-Get Down Edits & Stephen Richards
- Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot feat. Nancy Whang
- You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
- What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
- When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
- Make It Rain-O Emperor
- Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
- Thinking Of You-Paul Weller
- Let ‘Em In-Wings
- Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
- Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
- From Night To Night-New Jackson
- We Can Fly-Aeroplane
- Love Is Lost-David Bowie (James Murphy Mix)
- Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Mix)
- Feel Your Rhythm-Bantum feat. Rusangano Family & Snita
- Forget About Me-Mango & Mathman
- Citizen Kane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent mix)
- Everything Is Everything-Lauryn Hill
- Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
- Nemesis-Benjamin Clementine
- Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
- Nothing-Loah
- Lovely Day-Bill Withers
- Space Inside-Ships
- Slow Motion-Jane Weaver
- I Would Die 4 U-Prince
- Hang On To Your Love-Sade
- A Mineral Love-Bibio
- Bloodshot Red Eyes-Everything Is Recorded
- Eloise (Lean Into The Water)-Brian Deady
- Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
- I’m Lost Without You-Marlon Williams
- At Last-Etta James
- The Fall-Robert John Ardiff
- Northern Sky-Nick Drake
- Odyssey-Talos
- I Remember-Jon Hopkins