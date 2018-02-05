 

  1. Stand On The Word-The Celestial Choir (Larry Levan Mix)
  2. Dancing Is The Best Revenge-!!!
  3. Making Music-Get Down Edits & Stephen Richards
  4. Take ‘Em Up-Shit Robot feat. Nancy Whang
  5. You Were A Runaway-The Juan Maclean
  6. What We Do-Le Boom (Mix & Fairbanks Edit)
  7. When The Going Is Smooth & Good-William Onyeabor
  8. Make It Rain-O Emperor
  9. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads (Bit Funk Edit)
  10. Thinking Of You-Paul Weller
  11. Let ‘Em In-Wings
  12. Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)-Aretha Franklin
  13. Pleasure-Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Mix)
  14. From Night To Night-New Jackson
  15. We Can Fly-Aeroplane
  16. Love Is Lost-David Bowie (James Murphy Mix)
  17. Run River-Mozez (Ray Mang Mix)
  18. Feel Your Rhythm-Bantum feat. Rusangano Family & Snita
  19. Forget About Me-Mango & Mathman
  20. Citizen Kane-Nightmares On Wax feat. Mozez (Ron Trent mix)
  21. Everything Is Everything-Lauryn Hill
  22. Typical-Nightmares On Wax feat. Jordan Rakei
  23. Nemesis-Benjamin Clementine
  24. Be That Way Sometimes-Nina Simone (The Reflex Edit)
  25. Nothing-Loah
  26. Lovely Day-Bill Withers
  27. Space Inside-Ships
  28. Slow Motion-Jane Weaver
  29. I Would Die 4 U-Prince
  30. Hang On To Your Love-Sade
  31. A Mineral Love-Bibio
  32. Bloodshot Red Eyes-Everything Is Recorded
  33. Eloise (Lean Into The Water)-Brian Deady
  34. Hey Laura-Gregory Porter
  35. I’m Lost Without You-Marlon Williams
  36. At Last-Etta James
  37. The Fall-Robert John Ardiff
  38. Northern Sky-Nick Drake
  39. Odyssey-Talos
  40. I Remember-Jon Hopkins