Billboard have released the top 100 best choruses of the 21st century and once you get to the top ten, you're likely to be singing them over and over for the rest of the day.

The likes of Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry top the list, with appearances from R Kelly and Nelly too.

We've popped them into one handy, easy to play Spotify playlist for you.

This is the ultimate sing-along-in-the-shower playlist, if ever we've seen one.

Enjoy!