Wayne Rooney is charging 500 bucks for a hug but don't worry - it's for charity!

Does Wazza look like he gives good hugs? Would it be worth the money? It would want to be a really warm, squeezy hug for that money. If you're confident and committed enough to go in for the hug, it has to be the whole hog (or hug, snort). None of this putting your arms around someone but holding your body back.

A big bear hug - there's nothing like them. Who would you pay 500 quid for a hug? (Hi Tom Hardy).

“OMG Paula, Ariana Grande. Need I say more?!”

“Paula I'd hug Donald Trump. I reckon if I was allowed to take my time I could squeeze the life out of him and do the world a favour. For charity lol!” - Niall in Tipp

“Jason Segel. He seems like a genuine stand up guy, funny too!”

“Sofia Vergara - that's enough of a reason to hug her!” – Dan

“Paula, David Beckham...those biceps and tattoos!” – Pam via Snapchat

“I’d pay 500 quid to hug Alf Stewart, flaming mongrel!” - BB via Snapchat

“Bill Murray. Always loved him and assume he’s a lovely guy!”

“Paula have you ever been hugged by Dave Moore, he's supposed to give great hugs he says and guests have said so too” - Jacky in mayo xxx - I can confirm this is 100% true. Maria’s are even better!

“Hi Paula I'd paid 500 euro to hug Shawn Michaels - big star in the 1990s” - from Steph in Wexford

“Would have to be Russell Brand for me. He just fascinates me. I don't think I could ever tire of listening to him talk!”

“Hi, it would have to be Colin firth for me” – Grainne

“Jack Black always looks like the cuddliest guy ever!”

“Jennifer Lawrence. I feel like we'd have a lot in common. Mostly food related!”

“Paula a hug from David Attenborough would complete my life!” - Trish

“Paula, I'm not one to blow my own trumpet, but I do give good hugs due to being 6"3 and having freakishly long arms - give me a call if you want one. They’re free!” – Dave, Dublin

“Morning Paula. I would gladly pay to be able to just home and hug my wife and 8 week old son. Instead I'm driving a roasting hot truck around cork!” - Ed

“It would have to be a bear hug from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp!” - Tony in Kerry. Love the show!

“Viggo Mortensen but only if he was dressed up as Aragorn from Lord of the Rings. Yummy!” - Anne Marie

“Morning Paula, my 15 month old daughter gives the best hugs. She keeps wriggling into you!” - John from Wexford

“Who would I pay ¤500 for a hug. Charlize Theron. No explanation needed and no apologies for being so obvious!” - Ian

“Hey Paula, I’m 6 foot 3 and my other half is 5 foot 2. We have boobs to belly hugs!” - Jim

“500 bucks to hug Nigella Lawson! Maybe even 550 if she provided a sandwich afterwards!” - Tony

“Chris Hemsworth....!”

“Selma Hayak oh yeah!” – Darren via Snapchat

“Paula I actually hugged Mark Wahlberg before. It wasn’t unpleasant!” – Lisa via Snapchat