Reading about Leicester Comedy Festival's Pun Championship this morning, I decided to hold the Official* Irish Pun Championship on Early Breakfast this morning. And I was inundated with terrible and brilliant puns from all over the country. They were... punderful!

Here are the best puns from today - Happy Punday!

The future, the present and the past walked into a bar. Things got a little tense.

Hi Sweepea Mac... conjunctivitis.com - it’s a site for sore eyes!

I bought some shoes from a drug dealer. I don't know what he laced them with, but I've been tripping all day

Morning Paula, if a wild pig killed you, does that mean you’ve been “boared” to death? HAHAHAA!

I wondered why the baseball was getting bigger. Then it hit me!

My mate lost a bet and had to paint the whole house red. Scarlet for him!

My dad died when we couldn't remember his blood type. As he died, he kept insisting for us to "be positive," but it's hard without him

I don't trust the stairs in my house..... they’re always up to something

So what if people don't know what apocalypse means... it's not the end of the world

I saw an ad for burial plots, and thought to myself, this is the last thing I need.

Paula, what’s the difference between a stoat and a weasel? You can recognise a stoat weaselly enough. But a weasel is stoatly different!

Morning Paula... I was chatting to the local Undertaker last week.....he told me his business was Dying but that he would be the last person to let me down!

Did ya hear about the fella who invented the door knocker? He got the no-bell prize!

If ya need an ark I noah guy

There was an explosion in a cheese factory in France. There was De~Brie everywhere!

I used to have this dream where I was swimming in endless amounts of orange fizzy liquid but it was just a fanta-sea...

I hate tacos, said no Juan ever! C’mon Paula, hit that button.

I only know 25 letters of the alphabet. I don’t know why!

Morning Paula, I bought a television for 20euro over the weekend, the volume button was broken but for that price I just couldn't turn it down.

Paula I wasn't originally going to get a brain transplant, but then I changed my mind.

Hi Paula, what do u call an alligator with a vest on? An investigator hahaha!

.. I don’t like the new coins they are thinking of introducing... but then again I hate change!

I just found out I'm colour-blind. The diagnosis came completely out of the purple.

Hiya Paula, best pun for me was the newspaper headline after Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Celtic many moons ago. It read 'Super Caley go ballistic Celtic are atrocious'. It's simply a work of art!

Paula I used to do the hokey pokey but I’ve turned myself around!

Good morning Paula, loving all the puns from the truck drivers, they are very articulated!

Where does a dog go when he loses his tail? A retail store!

Hi Paula what Spice Girl can hold the most petrol? Gerry can!

I sent 10 entries into a local pun competition, I was sure 1 of them would win but no pun in ten did.

Hi Paula, I had to get rid of the stair lift in my house- it was just driving me up the wall.

These Olympians who come on the telly and tell everybody what they have had to sacrifice.What do they want? A medal?

A sandwich walks into a bar. The barman says sorry we don't serve food.

Hi Paula. When is a pun fully mature? When it's fully groan!

Bought the world's smallest Zoo last year. It only had one dog in it ... it was a Shitzu.

I used to work as DJ but got sacked after only an hour I was a record breaker!

I used to live in Switzerland - the flag was a big plus!

Did you hear about the baguette in a cage? It was bread in captivity.

Good morning Paula, what is the best singing Computer? A dell

A dog walks into a Saloon in the Wild West with his Leg in a sling and says “ I’m looking for the man who shot my Paw “

What do you call a blind stag? No eye-dear!

Me and my recliner...go way back

Travelling on the M50 every day is taking a toll on me

How do u find Will Smith in the snow? Look for the fresh prints

I'd love to tell you my brilliant chemistry pun but I know I won't get a reaction

Morning Paula, I didn't want to believe my Dad was stealing from his job as a construction worker but when I got home all the signs were there!