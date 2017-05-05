All week, "DublinOwen" has been sending me photos of the biggest, baddest 99s ever. They're absolutely humongous - look. LOOK!

According to Owen, one can obtain this delicious monstrosity in a petrol station on The Navan Road (on the right hand side, heading towards Dublin!)

However - you won't get one that size by simply asking for a 99. You have to ask for "the big lad". Now, it's a shame I don't have the actual name of the shop because some of you are going to look awfully foolish (and slightly creepy) asking for a big lad in what could end up being the wrong shop, but that's neither here nor there.

After Owen's massive 99s kept popping up on my phone, I had to go and get the first one of the season for myself. It was from Maud's in Rush and it was deeeelicious.

Is there a better 99 out there? I wasn't sure - but the listeners of the Early Breakfast were very sure about where to get a daycent 99. Is your town there? Let us know if we missed any great 99 spots!

“Forget your 99. Have you tried a SMOOCH cup ice-cream covered in Ferrero Rocher? It’s the best ever! In Butler’s Centra in Co. Tipp.” – wait, a SMOOCH cup? I need more information, especially if there’s Ferrero Rocher involved!

“The smooch cups in Butlers Centra were named after a local man named Smooch, who is well known to have an ice-cream in one hand and a woman in the other any day the sun shines. - John the Bear. – are you mocking me? I can’t tell!

“Scrumdiddlies in Donabate. Fab 99's – be prepared to queue!” – I have often passed Scrumdiddlies and it is ALWAYS busy! What’s the deal? It’s just ice-cream...isn’t it?!

“Spar Express in Thurles - the Ferrero Smooch are savage!” - ok, I've heard so much about these smooches, I NEED ONE. GIVE ME A SMOOCH!

@sweetpmac this baby came from Cebtra in Prosperous 😍 pic.twitter.com/havHcjEqVU — Austin Stack (@adstack68) May 5, 2017

“Next time you’re in Wexford, go to Roches in Duncannon for the dinner (top class) followed by a 99 in Henry Hayes!”

“Paula, does anyone else do what I do? When some of the ice-cream is gone, push the flake down the middle of the cone, then you can eat the wafer and chocolate together – Sharon – Sharon, I have many issues with this. Chocolate in ice-cream is a bit of a waste because it’s so cold you can hardly taste it. Can I keep it for later and dip it in my tea? Am I ruining the game?

“Babbie McCann's on New Street, Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary. The woman had the best knicker-bocker glories - full of ice-cream and fruit, topped off with syrup and crushed flake. Absolutely gorgeous! - Fozy Bear, Big Al and Willy – I grew up near there. How have I never heard or sampled one of these?!

“Best 99 - Croke's of Mooncoin” – Only if it’s pulled by Mags!

“Ross Cross filling station on the old M3 - the biggest and the best! - Justin from Midland Heating and Plumbing.”

“Pick and Choose in Sligo beside the train station have amazing ice-creams. Everyone go to Sligo and have one. Loving the show!” – ok, let’s go! Bags the front seat

“Hi Paula, we used to drive through Campile every Sunday on the way to visit my granny and we used to hound my father to stop in Henry Hayes' to get us 99s! They are still the best and the creamiest!” - Tracey in Arklow

“Hey Paula! I'm from SA and we also have 99s! Since at least the early 80s when I was growing up. Shout out to Lisa who is dozing in bed next to me! Love you!” - Karsten

“Kane's Gala in Carlow Town for a proper 99!”

“Smith's of Athboy has the best 99!” - Paul

“Morning Sweet P, in my youth, there was a shop called Pauls in Castlebellingham, Co Louth and it had THE biggest and bestest 99s. I’m not sure if it’s still there. Now it’ would be a toss-up between The Costcutter on the Malahide Road in Marino OR Scrumdiddillies in Donabate. Just be ready to queue in Donabate because it’s that popular!” - Shay

“Best 99's are in Bensons, Inch, Kerry.” - Margaret

“Dawn Till Dusk in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon!”

“I totally agree with that person who said Henry Hayes in Campile in Wexford. I’m from the village and the ice-creams are unbelievable. The hot chocolate muffin and ice-cream is the one I always opt for. They are just really creamy and full of joy. Love the show Paula!” – Eoin

“The best 99 is from Bradley's petrol station in Fahan, Co. Donegal!!” - Aine

“Best 99 - Moloneys in Listowel, Co. Kerry!”