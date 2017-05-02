The Best Song Ever Is...
Behold the listeners of the Early Breakfast and their fantastic taste in music! Having read that Careless Whisper by George Michael booted Imagine by John Lennon off the top of the list of the Best Songs Ever (in a survey done by a radio station in the UK) they were incensed!
A worthy winner, in my opinion but what's that got to do with anything? Scroll down to see who won Best Song Ever as voted by the listeners!
Let me know if we've missed anything and you never know - it may get a spin over the rest of the week...
(Also, as a side-note, the weather is meant to be stonkin' this week so your playlist is sorted!)
- Brewing up a Storm - The Stunning
- Purple Rain - Prince
- A Day in the Life - The Beatles
- Sign of the Times - Harry Styles
- A Million Miles Away - Rory Gallagher
- Sunburst - Picturehouse
- There She Goes – The Las
- Linger – The Cranberries
- Fairytale of New York – Pogues
- I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
- Life on Mars – David Bowie
- Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
- Where Do You Go To My Lovely - Peter Sarstedt
- Intervention – Arcade Fire
- Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin
- Imagine – John Lennon
- The Whole of the Moon - Waterboys
- More Than A Feeling - Boston
- Who Wants To Live Forever - Freddie Mercury
- Never Mind The Strangers – Saw Doctors
- Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
- Telegraph Road – Dire Straits
- Walk On The Wild Side – Lou Reed
- November Rain – Guns n Roses
- Tribute by Tenacious D
- Sweet Sixteen – Finbar Furey
- Light My Fire – The Doors
- Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
- Together in Electric dreams - Human League
- Let Her Cry – Hootie and The Blowfish
- Champagne Supernova – Oasis
- Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley
- Your Song – Elton John
- Run – Snow Patrol
- Take Me To Church – Hozier
- I’m A Believer – The Monkees
- Halo – Beyonce
- American Pie – Don McLean
- Hotel California – The Eagles
- Rehab – Amy Winehouse
- Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
- Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way
- Blowin’ In The Wind – Bob Dylan
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- Teardrop - Massive Attack
- Creep - Radiohead
- Common People – Pulp
- Thunderstruck – AC/DC
And the two songs that were neck and neck all morning were....*drumroll*...
- Where The Street Have No Name – U2
- Purple Rain – Prince
U2 managed to pip Prince to the post for the Early Breakfast Listeners' Best Song Ever, which I obviously played to close the show - Where The Streets Have No Name, in full.
PS - I will play Purple Rain tomorrow because tantrums were thrown this morning. Sheesh!