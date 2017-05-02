Behold the listeners of the Early Breakfast and their fantastic taste in music! Having read that Careless Whisper by George Michael booted Imagine by John Lennon off the top of the list of the Best Songs Ever (in a survey done by a radio station in the UK) they were incensed!

A worthy winner, in my opinion but what's that got to do with anything? Scroll down to see who won Best Song Ever as voted by the listeners!

Let me know if we've missed anything and you never know - it may get a spin over the rest of the week...

(Also, as a side-note, the weather is meant to be stonkin' this week so your playlist is sorted!)

Brewing up a Storm - The Stunning

Purple Rain - Prince

A Day in the Life - The Beatles

Sign of the Times - Harry Styles

A Million Miles Away - Rory Gallagher

Sunburst - Picturehouse

There She Goes – The Las

Linger – The Cranberries

Fairytale of New York – Pogues

I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Life on Mars – David Bowie

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Where Do You Go To My Lovely - Peter Sarstedt

Intervention – Arcade Fire

Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Imagine – John Lennon

The Whole of the Moon - Waterboys

More Than A Feeling - Boston

Who Wants To Live Forever - Freddie Mercury

Never Mind The Strangers – Saw Doctors

Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

Telegraph Road – Dire Straits

Walk On The Wild Side – Lou Reed

November Rain – Guns n Roses

Tribute by Tenacious D

Sweet Sixteen – Finbar Furey

Light My Fire – The Doors

Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

Together in Electric dreams - Human League

Let Her Cry – Hootie and The Blowfish

Champagne Supernova – Oasis

Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley

Your Song – Elton John

Run – Snow Patrol

Take Me To Church – Hozier

I’m A Believer – The Monkees

Halo – Beyonce

American Pie – Don McLean

Hotel California – The Eagles

Rehab – Amy Winehouse

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

Blowin’ In The Wind – Bob Dylan

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Teardrop - Massive Attack

Creep - Radiohead

Common People – Pulp

Thunderstruck – AC/DC

And the two songs that were neck and neck all morning were....*drumroll*...

Where The Street Have No Name – U2

Purple Rain – Prince

U2 managed to pip Prince to the post for the Early Breakfast Listeners' Best Song Ever, which I obviously played to close the show - Where The Streets Have No Name, in full.

PS - I will play Purple Rain tomorrow because tantrums were thrown this morning. Sheesh!