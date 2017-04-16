Colleen Coleman, Author of “Dont Stop Me Now” regular listener of the Sunday Business Show spoke to Conall on this week's show about the business of writing a book.

Coleman is a breakthrough Irish Author and winner of Novelicious Undiscovered People`s choice Award, whose debut women's fiction novel only published in March is now in the US Top Ten Hot New Releases.

Getting ready to chat to @SBSTodayfm at 10.40..😆aspiring authors tune in ! pic.twitter.com/xxUt3lAKyM — Colleen Coleman (@CollColemanAuth) April 16, 2017

Originally from Mayo, Colleen emigrated from Ireland to Cyprus where along with witting she works as a teacher, she did however tell Conall that she is trying to write her way back home.

Colleen also told Conall how she views being an author as an entrepreneurial pursuit and just like running a successful business, a book comes from the "labor and imagination that you are pouring into it".