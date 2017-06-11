Matthew Cortland is a self-proclaimed book nerd, and with an advisor of a NASA engineer friend Travis Davis, he wants to create the world`s first Wizarding pub....The Cauldron Wizarding Pub & Inn.

The pub will have floating candles, pint glasses that fill from the bottom up, wands that will control lights...you get the idea!

While Matthew is drawing inspiration from Harry Potter he has to avoid using the name due to licensing issues.

Before starting this magical business though he must first raise $500,000 in his fundraiser, which goes live on Kickstarter on June 26th, which coincidentally happens to be the day Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone was first published in 1997.

To find out more out Matthew's amazing idea and to contribute to the Kickstarter when it goes live check out the following link: https://thecauldron.io/