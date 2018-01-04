We've already sent people and animals into space and now it's food!

Businessman Pascal Leuthold and his colleagues sent a kebab into space!

Pascal needed to promote a new restaurant in Zurich and so after some brainstorming they went with the idea that made them laugh the most!

The kebab reached a height of around 37,000km and the trip lasted about two hours...

Pascal told Joe, why they sent the kebab into space and how they managed to pull the stunt off!

Check out their video below: