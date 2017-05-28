Ireland's premier gardening festival is back and this year it has some amazing food available too.

Held every June Bank Holiday Weekend in Phoenix Park, Bloom is becoming more and more popular.

This year Love Irish Food are hosting a marquee feature a range of indigenous Irish food and drinks brands.

Conall was joined in the studio by Mary Sadlier of Coole Swan , Johnathan Kirwan of Gino’s Gelato and Kieran Rumley of Love Irish Food, who brought some special treats to share with Team SBS.

Ginos Gelato currently has 15 stores in Ireland, sells Italian gelato and other products like Belgian-style waffles and crêpes.

It was founded by Jonathan Kirwan and Anthony Murphy, whose families had operated rival ice cream-van businesses since the 1960s.

The two entreprenuers came together to set up Gino’s Gelato in 2007 and opened their first store a year later.

Coole Swan is a Premium Irish Cream Liqueur. sold in 10 countries worldwide including the USA and more recently New Zealand. With over 60 employees Coole Swan is a small Irish business making big in roads.

The name of the business was inspired by the well known poem of WB Yeats ‘’The Wild Swans at Coole’’.