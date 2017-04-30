With more and more people online and buying things on sites like Amazon what is the kind of future is in store for retail?

Head of Public Affairs & Communications with Retail Excellence, Lorraine Higgins spoke to Conall about this exact topic on this week's Sunday Business Show.

Lorraine pointed out a number of issues for Irish retailers, such as Brexit and other situations giving international retailers an opportunity "to screw Irish consumers".

The most important topic in terms of the future of retail however was of course the Online Market.

Lorrain told Conall that while €850,000 is spent online by Irish consumers, every hour, 70% of this is going out of the country, which is "a significant loss to Irish retail".

To assist such Irish businesses Retail Excellence is hosting their 6th annual Retail Retreat & Expo which will be held in Croke Park on Wednesday 10th May.

The retreat will be attended by hundreds and includes a number of world class speakers to help the retailers attending.

To find out more about the event check out their website on: http://www.retailexcellence.ie/retreat/