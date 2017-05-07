Doireann Barrett, Founder Owner of the multi award winning Gluten Free Kitchen Company joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show this week to talk about her healthy eating establishment and how they want to go Global!

The company has introduces a unique business opportunity - a worldwide, first-of-it's-kind, gluten and wheat free proposed chain of eateries based on a proven concept.

Originating in Kerry, where The GFKC has already established a loyal customer base for its Café, Deli, Bakery and Food Stall Fresh Artisan Products.

Doireann also told Conall about the food brand's ambitious expansion plans to "go global".

It is currently recruiting parties who are interested in Partnering with this Brand Licensing Business Model within one of the fastest growing food sectors in the world to join together as a team under this One Quality Irish Owned Safe Brand.

To find out more about the healthy "Gluten Free" company listen back to the podcast and check out their website on:http://www.thegfkitchenco.ie/