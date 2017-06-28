The Tiddlywinks Association of England is campaigning for it to be counted as an Olympic sport, so on this morning’s Early Breakfast, we were trying to think of sports that even we would win. We’re brilliant at the silly stuff!

Overreacting would be one I’d be good at. I’m lucky I found the calmest man in the world ever, who puts up with me. I got something in my eye the other day and I honestly thought I had gone blind. I was running around the house screaming MY EYEBALL IS GOING TO FALL OUT and he was so calm, saying relax, open your eye – I CAN’T THAT’S THE PROBLEM OH MY GOD I’M GOING TO HAVE TO GET AN EYE PATCH AND THEY’LL CALL ME PIRATE PAULA.

A few minutes later I was, of course, fine.

What would you win Gold for?

“Olympic procrastination. I'd win gold!”

“Complaining!”

“Dodgeball!”

“Paula - Gaelic football and hurling – we’d be guaranteed a gold!” - Emmet in Cavan

“My wife would win a WhatsApp championship. Never off it! Hides calls and types messages without looking!”

“Morning Paula, sleeping has to be in the Olympics. I would definitely win gold!” Jack Whyte

“Pillow-fight Paula, for sure. I'd defo win gold!” - John Slattery from Clonbullogue

“Who Can Peel The Most Potatoes should be an Olympic Sport!” - Liam Dooley via Snapchat

“Getting up early!” – Mark, Armagh

“Hi Paula. An Olympic sport could be knowing exactly when to stand, sit or kneel in mass!” - Eamonn in Laois

“How about unicycling as an Olympic sport? I learned how to do it for Dare to Care last year and I'm pretty good at it!” - Mick in Wicklow

“Hi Paula I'm not sure I'd be very good at it but I think as a nation I'm sure beer pong is something that we could become amazing in as an Olympic sport - it's got everything! It's team based, there is a high level of skill needed - and you need to be good at drinking LOL!” - Laineymoo

“Hi Paula, skimming stones is skill! Who can walk past a good round flat stone at the seaside and not give it a go?!” – Mike

“Let's make Not Taking Compliments a sport!” - Dermot in Wexford

“Milking cows. I honestly believe I would take home gold” - Kev in the parlour

“Jumping to conclusions!” - Kian and Brendan, Mayo

“Paula how about "Dad's beating their toddlers at football"? I'm the reigning champion at it. You can't take it easy on them you know, it's character building. I suggest taking out the "in your face kid" bit though, that probably wouldn't travel well on a world stage lol” – Niall, Tipp

“Good morning Paula, I’d definitely win gold for my dirty looks, I’m class at them a nd no one would ever beat me... so proud!” - MT

“Hi Paula. I think we'd be Olympic champions at tea-making. We even have our team mascot in Mrs Doyle!” - Alan

“My neighbour already has an Olympic medal for Curtain Twitching!” – BBScubaSteve via Snapchat

“Hi Paula. I think Running Away From The Wooden Spoon should be an Olympic sport. People instantly turn into Olympic sprinters when they see it!” - Conor in Kilkenny

“Guinness Farting - I know a few lads that would clear the stadium!” – Kieran in Galway

“Paula, the young lads down my way play "Red Arse ". It's a game of soccer, where if the keeper catches your shot or header you have to stand on the goal line and bend over while everybody lines up and takes turns at kicking the ball as hard as they can at your arse from the penalty spot. Olympic or what?” - Ollie from Wexford.

“Talking About The Weather! Should be an Olympic sport! Grand day out, great drying, jayus some wind last night, raining cats n dogs, begod you wouldn't put a dog out in that! Jays it's baltic! The size of those hailstones was like tennis balls etc, etc, etc!” - Antoinette in Cavan feeding the beautiful 8 week Áine

“Being A Drama Queen Paula, definitely not in short supply!” - Jim in Trim

“We are defo the best at not using indicators or knowing how to use a roundabout. That gold medal is in the bag!”

“Javelin catching! I’d watch that!”

“Snoring! My wife says I’m the best boy in the class for that!” Tim.

“Collecting Plastic Bags - every drawer in the kitchen is full of them!” – Kevin

“Paula how about instead of Javelin Catching, we have Javelin Dodging?”

“Saying We'll Start Our Diet Tomorrow”

“Hey Paula I reckon we'd be a winner for Sarcasm” - Mike Melay in Waterford'

“Extreme Eating Paula. I challenge you all!” – Dec!

Well I definitely deserve a gold medal (or a macsweeney beanie) for single-handedly putting up our huge family tent here camping in Achill — Simon Dickson (@cyclesinthedark) June 28, 2017

@sweetpmac Gold Medal for Mammies thinking the sun shines out their Sons arses for sure ! All Irish Mammies are in denial about their sons 😂 — Patrick kearney (@Palilmax) June 28, 2017

Hi @sweetpmac I'm great in bed....I'd definitely win gold for sleeping! 8 hours a night, easy peasy! :-) — ArcticChimpanzee (@ArcticChimpanze) June 28, 2017