Michael Murphy, Co –Founder of ProU Yogurt joined Conall on The Sunday Business Show this week to talk about the Irish yogurt market and the challenge of breaking into it.

Conall was surprised to learn that here in Ireland the yogurt market is worth a massive €260 Million.

The healthy ProU Yogurts company recently secured a €200,000 Retail Listing with SuperValu.

The startup produces a particularly healthy yogurt product, which supplies all your daily Vitamin D requirements and over 80% of your daily calcium requirements.

Michael told Conall all about the challenges and benefits of breaking into the Irish food and dairy market.

ProU was first launched at the Bloom Festival in June 2016 and is the first product from Michael and his wife Jane's startup M&J Nutrition.