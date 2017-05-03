In today's news, there's a story about a couple in Dublin who needed change for the parking metre, so ran into a shop on Liffey Street. They bought a lotto ticket in order to get change for the parking - and won a million euro in the draw that night. It was meant to be!

I've never even won as much as a box of sweets in my life, but sometimes, it's the little things that make you lucky - like an extra bar of chocolate falling in the vending machine. Oh happy day!

Sometimes it's the bigger things that make you lucky, like meeting your partner in a situation you wouldn't normally be in.

Or sometimes, it's huge - like M who Snapchatted me a photo of he and his family collecting a huge cheque from the National Lottery (champagne and everything! I won't say what number was on the cheque but M could well be short for Moneybags!)



Here are some of the luckiest listeners of the Early Breakfast:

"In October 2005 I won a trip to Cape Town live from Dublin airport on the Tony Fenton show!" - Lorraine from Dundalk

"I won a trip to the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway in 1994. Trip of a lifetime :)"

"On holidays in Spain a few years ago, I wore my sunglasses into the sea and of course, the inevitable happened - a wave crashed over me and the glasses were knocked off. There was no finding them. Around half a hour later I was floating, looking up at the sky and my sunglasses literally floated into my hand. Mad!" - Tina, Dublin

"Hey Paula, when I was in National School over 30 years ago, I won the jar of sweets in the “Guess The Amount Of Sweets In The Jar” draw (mostly out-of-date marshmallows, yuuuk)" - Benny in Longford

"The luckiest thing to happen me is meeting my wife Tanya 13 years ago - and now we have 4 month old twins CJ and Heidi. Nothing better than it!"

"Walking down the street one day when 20 euro literally fell out of the sky. There was nobody else around. I can't describe it - it fell out of the clear blue sky. I spent it on a take-away for myself and my boyfriend!" - Claire, Waterford

"I had broken my leg so couldn't train for a few months. I still went to see the hurling team play from the sidelines and got chatting to a group from the opposing team. One girl in particular caught my eye and she was so funny. We've been together 6 years now!" - Joe, Meath

"The luckiest thing that ever happened to me was when my girlfriend cheated on me with another girl’s fella. Myself and the other girl met shortly after. I did know her and I did fancy her for YEARS also. We’re now together 16 years and have a beautiful son!" - Anon

"Dying for some chocolate one day and put money in a vending machine for a Twix. Nothing happened and my money was spat out. Tried again and got TWO Twixes and my money back!" John, reliving best day ever now.

"In school, there was a raffle and first prize was a signed soccer jersey, with a signed soccer ball being second prize. I won BOTH! They were all calling it a fix (it wasn’t, I swear!)" - Col in Galway

"Hi Paula. So last week I was doing a bit of work in the field with my tractor. Like you do when in a field, I was driving forward while looking backwards. I completely forgot about the ESB pole, drove into the steel stay that holds up the pole, and pulled down the pole on top of the tractor. That I'm here to tell the tale is my luckiest thing ever. Cheers!" - Conor

"I met a beautiful girl leaving the pub. She was carrying a birthday cake so I asked for a slice. 12 years later we’re happily married with 3 beautiful kids." - Terry

"Paula before the Irish Grand National last year, I had a dream that a jockey wearing a purple jacket with blue hat won the race. The following day I put 10 euro on the horse wearing that colour and it won at 25/1!" - Rogue Angel.