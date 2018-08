This took us a while.

A Tinder exchange went viral after the user revealed what was placed in a message they received from a match.

She asked him for a poem and he duly obliged with a masterful lesson in romantic prose.

Like a 19th century Casanova this Tinder Byron lit it up.

But, he also placed a very saucy request in there.

Can you spot it?

Geddit?

No.

Well, read on...

Dirty Pup!