Apparently a load of us now cycle to work (which is great) but also a load of us don’t have shower facilities in work (which is not great). Which means...a load of us sit at our desks all day, sans douche, after potentially cycling miles and miles to work! What about the poor people who have to sit beside you?

Desks pests are EVREYWHERE!

How annoying are your colleagues?

“Dear colleague who I like very much but drives me spare...Your job depends heavily on using a computer...please learn how to use a computer. Sincerely, the fella who has to show you the same thing every day!”

“Paula I work with a woman whose favourite word is irrelevant but she pronounces it irrevelant. I want to scream at her every day.”

“I work for the most negative person in the world. Everything is wrong and everything is a problem. Really need a new job!”

“Paula I work with a woman who constantly says perfecto. She uses it about 20 times a day. Also I groan inwards when people comment on how much or how little you eat... feck off and mind your own!”

“I drive about an hour and a half to work every day with one of the guys. When it's my day to drive he's asleep the whole way and snores very loudly! I'm worried he's going to suck the roof in some morning!”

“Hi Paula, many years ago I worked with a girl with the worst bad breath. I had to sit beside her all day and it would make your eyes water. Probably why I’ve been working outside since!” - Andy

“I have a colleague who loves to talk and will not shut up no matter how obvious it is that you're busy or just aren't interested in talking. On the other hand, he makes a killer cup of tea, which goes a long way toward my ability to tolerate him.”

“I have woman who is Queen Of One-Upmanship in my offie, who not only has an opinion on everything but who will leave her office at the slightest mention of a new conversation to join in. Nosy, opinionated and intrusive. The WORST!”

“Paula I work with a woman who won't shut up, whenever someone brings in doughnuts. She says oh I’ll just take half...and will then butcher a doughnut that she will inevitably go back and eat anyway. PS I’m a woman too – just eat the damn doughnut!”

“Paula does anyone else have the “I’m so busy” colleague? Everyone’s busy, get on with it!” – E in Carlow

“That guy who sends an email and then rings a minute later to follow up. Go away!”

“The colleague who asks you for help, only to reply "Oh, I knew that". Ugh. Just stop it!” - Katie

“Hi Paula I work with a guy who bores me to death with stories of his wonderful children and even if you move around he will follow me to continue the long long tale of boredom!”

“The rotten person who microwaves fish and also the person who comments on people leaving early!”

“Paula I sit next to someone who takes a sip of water she swishes it around her mouth for 4-5 swishes and she drinks 2-4 bottles of water a day. Kill me!”

“Paula I share an office with someone....and they smell. Stale body and digestive odours. He drops and leaves then other people walk in and I know they are looking at me!”

“My boss says 'supposably' in place of 'supposedly'. 'Specific' is spoken as 'pacific'. ARGH!”

“I work with someone who will always pick at whatever I'm eating for lunch but if I use a little bit of their milk there's a note on the fridge door the next morning.” - Dermot in Wexford

“Paula my desk buddy in work tries to finish my sentences. Whatever it is I’m talking about, to show he understands he always tries to say the last word of the sentence. I don't think he means to, and I find myself doing it sometimes now but hearing someone else do it is pretty annoying. This is my life now!”

“Paula whatever about the person who remarks on you leaving early, what about the person who has to make a snarky remark when you are a few minutes late. "Nice of you to join us today" or "Good afternoon"...arseholes!”

“Hi Paula, to those who pass the "half day" comment when I am leaving work I just tell them that if I came in the same time as them it WOULD be a half day.......that seems to work!!”